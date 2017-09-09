I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...