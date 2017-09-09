販売終了
AS111/11
音楽を楽しみながら Android フォンを充電
このプレイヤーは音楽を再生しながら、Android フォンを充電したり、プレイヤーの時計をデバイスと同期することができます。Songbird が付属しているため、電話機と PC で音楽を同期したり、無料アプリで便利な機能を追加することもできます。
Android 用
無料のフィリップス DockStudio アプリは、ドッキングスピーカーに数え切れないほどの独自機能を提供します。何千もある世界中のインターネットラジオ局を聴いたり、自分だけの音楽コレクションを参照して Facebook から友達と共有したり、Flickr でアーティストの写真を共有したりすることができます。アプリは Songbird 音楽機能を搭載しているので、PC と Android デバイス間で音楽を検索、再生、同期できます。クロックモードでは、カスタマイズした音楽アラームを複数セットしたり、天気予報を更新することもできます。完全無料のこのアプリは、Google Play からダウンロードできます。
3.3
5 中
3
レビュー
Ozhog
09/09/2017
Australia
Philips realise people use Android
Philips obviously realised that not everybody uses Apple. This was the first Android radio I found and will probably last me a long time.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです
Lilburt
22/09/2019
New Zealand
Good device but...
I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...
これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです
これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです
조아조아
04/11/2013
한국
업데이트등 사후관리 엉망임.
안드로아드용 도킹스피커를 찾다가 구입했는데 처음에는 디자인도 괜찮고 좋았는데 사용할수록 너무 불편함 앱 업데이트도 안되고 자꾸 블루투스도 꺼지고.. 암튼 추천안함
これは AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커 に対するレビューです
これは AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커 に対するレビューです