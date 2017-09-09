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販売終了

Bluetooth® 搭載ドッキングスピーカー

AS111/11

3.3

| (3) レビュー

音楽を楽しみながら Android フォンを充電

このプレイヤーは音楽を再生しながら、Android フォンを充電したり、プレイヤーの時計をデバイスと同期することができます。Songbird が付属しているため、電話機と PC で音楽を同期したり、無料アプリで便利な機能を追加することもできます。

すべての特長を見る

心奪われるサウンド

音楽を楽しみながら Android フォンを充電

  • Android 用

どんなベッドテーブルにもフィットする、エレガントでコンパクトなデザイン

ベッドルームを豊かな全方向サウンドで満たします

DockStudio アプリで新しい音楽や機能を発見、共有できます

DockStudio アプリで新しい音楽や機能を発見、共有できます

無料のフィリップス DockStudio アプリは、ドッキングスピーカーに数え切れないほどの独自機能を提供します。何千もある世界中のインターネットラジオ局を聴いたり、自分だけの音楽コレクションを参照して Facebook から友達と共有したり、Flickr でアーティストの写真を共有したりすることができます。アプリは Songbird 音楽機能を搭載しているので、PC と Android デバイス間で音楽を検索、再生、同期できます。クロックモードでは、カスタマイズした音楽アラームを複数セットしたり、天気予報を更新することもできます。完全無料のこのアプリは、Google Play からダウンロードできます。

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レビュー

これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

3.3

5 中

3

レビュー

5
3
1

09/09/2017

Australia

Australia

Philips realise people use Android

Philips obviously realised that not everybody uses Apple. This was the first Android radio I found and will probably last me a long time.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです

22/09/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Good device but...

I have been using this Philips device for about 4 years now with no problems. But about a week ago it started cutting out whilst in use with the time disappearing only to be replaced by the numbers 00:22 where time shud've been.. It has happened about 3 times now... Have to unplug it and wait 10mins, then reset it.. Only to have it happen again... Very disappointed as I love this speaker/clock... Wondering if anyone out there can help me with any idea of what's happening with the device.. Thanks...

これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです

これは AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth® に対するレビューです

04/11/2013

한국

한국

업데이트등 사후관리 엉망임.

안드로아드용 도킹스피커를 찾다가 구입했는데 처음에는 디자인도 괜찮고 좋았는데 사용할수록 너무 불편함 앱 업데이트도 안되고 자꾸 블루투스도 꺼지고.. 암튼 추천안함

これは AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커 に対するレビューです

これは AS111 Bluetooth® 도킹 스피커 に対するレビューです

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