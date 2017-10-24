I have given this product a yes, but it should really be yes and no! I bought this unit because I wanted a 24 inch monitor with sound and a camera and mic for Skype. I am very pleased with the monitor, camera and mic, but the sound quality is absolute rubbish. Philips describe it as having two "high quality speakers". The specs rate them as 1.5 Watts, however, the volume is very poor and they sound "tinny with absolutely no bass. The overall quality is similar to one of the tiny transistor radios that were available in the 1960's. I returned my first unit thinking that it must have been faulty, but the replacement unit s no better. When you consider the amazing sound quality of tiny Bluetooth speakers available today, there is no excuse. Come on Philips, you can do better!