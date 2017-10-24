241B4LPYCB/11
持続可能なエコデザインディスプレイ
65％の再生プラスチックを使用し、PVC、BFR フリーのハウジングを採用したフィリップス PowerSensor LED ディスプレイは、環境にやさしい高生産性を実現する理想的なディスプレイです
B Line
24 インチ（61 cm）
フル HD ディスプレイ
SmartImage は、画面に表示されるコンテンツを分析してディスプレイのパフォーマンスを最適化するフィリップス独自の最先端テクノロジーです。使いやすいインターフェイスでは、オフィス、写真、映画、ゲーム、エコノミーなど、用途に合わせて各種モードを選択できます。コントラスト、彩度、鮮明度が選択内容に応じて動的に最適化され、究極的なディスプレイパフォーマンスを実現します。エコノミーモードを選択すると、電力消費量が大きく削減されます。すべてがボタンを 1 つ押すだけでリアルタイムに実行されます。
1 組の高品質ステレオスピーカーがディスプレイデバイスに組み込まれています。スピーカーが見える前方放射型、見えない下方放射型、上方放射型、後方放射型など、モデルとデザインにより異なります。
背面に配置された 0 ワットハードスイッチを使用して、モニターを AC 電源から完全に切断できます。これにより、消費電力はゼロとなり、二酸化炭素排出量をさらに削減できます
3.0
5 中
1
レビュー
100%
のがこの製品を推奨
RichieG
24/10/2017
New Zealand
Great monitor but sound is rubbish!!!!
I have given this product a yes, but it should really be yes and no! I bought this unit because I wanted a 24 inch monitor with sound and a camera and mic for Skype. I am very pleased with the monitor, camera and mic, but the sound quality is absolute rubbish. Philips describe it as having two "high quality speakers". The specs rate them as 1.5 Watts, however, the volume is very poor and they sound "tinny with absolutely no bass. The overall quality is similar to one of the tiny transistor radios that were available in the 1960's. I returned my first unit thinking that it must have been faulty, but the replacement unit s no better. When you consider the amazing sound quality of tiny Bluetooth speakers available today, there is no excuse. Come on Philips, you can do better!
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは Brilliance 241B4LPYCB LCD monitor, LED backlight に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは Brilliance 241B4LPYCB LCD monitor, LED backlight に対するレビューです
EPEAT レーティングは、フィリップスが製品を登録している国でのみ有効です。お住まいの国における登録状況については、https://www.epeat.net/ でご確認ください。