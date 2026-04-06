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    Evnia QHD Gaming monitor QD OLED gaming monitor

    27M2N6500NS/11

    全体的なレーティング / 5
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    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    Experience breathtaking gameplay with this 27-inch monitor’s QD-OLED panel, Quad HD resolution, and HDR visuals in true 10-bit color quality. A 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-fast, fluid motion for more responsive gameplay.

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    Evnia QHD Gaming monitor QD OLED gaming monitor

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    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    • Evnia 6000
    • 26.5" (67.3cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
    極めてスムーズですばらしい映像を実現する 144Hz の更新レート

    極めてスムーズですばらしい映像を実現する 144Hz の更新レート

    激しい競争のゲームをプレイする場合は、遅延のない極めてスムーズな画像が必要です。このフィリップスのディスプレイは、1 秒あたり最大 144 回画面の画像を描画します。標準のディスプレイの実質的に 2.4 倍の速さです。フレームレートが低いと、敵は画面をところどころジャンプするように表示され、照準を合わせるのが困難です。144Hz のフレームレートでは、画面上でのこのような致命的な画像の欠落がなく、敵の動きがとてもスムーズに表示され、簡単に照準を合わせることができます。入力遅延が極めて低く、画面のティアリングがないフィリップスのこのディスプレイは、完璧なゲームパートナーです。

    スタークシャドウブースト：暗いシーンでの視認性を向上

    スタークシャドウブースト：暗いシーンでの視認性を向上

    この機能は、明るい部分を過度に露出させることなく、暗いシーンを強調できます。スタークシャドウブースト機能は 3 つのレベルから選択可能で、テクスチャー化された画像を提供し、色の彩度とコントラストを高めることで、明るい環境でも暗い環境でもより高い視認性を実現します。さらに、この機能は視界を微調整できるため、ゲームプレイ中に敵をより早く見つけることができます。

    色の鮮明さを長く保つ、保護と冷却性能

    色の鮮明さを長く保つ、保護と冷却性能

    QD-OLED ディスプレイ本来の美しい色表現を、経年による色あせから守ります。ディスプレイの寿命延ばすため、このモニターにはグラフェン製シールドを搭載し、ディスプレイを効率的に冷却します。グラフェンは画面から発せられるブルーライトによる熱を均一に分散し、グラファイトよりも高い冷却性能でディスプレイの品質を維持します。ゲーム内の色が常にピクセルパーフェクトな状態で保たれるため、ゲーマーは安心してプレイに集中できます。

    実物に近いカラフルな表現を実現するハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）

    実物に近いカラフルな表現を実現するハイダイナミックレンジ（HDR）

    ハイダイナミックレンジは今までとはまったく違う新しいビジュアル体験を提供します。驚異的な明るさ、他にはないコントラスト、魅惑的な色彩で、明るい部分はさらに明るく、暗い部分はより深く表現することにより、実物さながらのイメージを再現します。従来のディスプレイでは表現しきれなかった色を再現できるため、見る人を魅了し、感情を刺激するビジュアル体験を創造します。

    優れた色彩と鮮やかな映像を実現する QD OLED

    優れた色彩と鮮やかな映像を実現する QD OLED

    QD-OLED は、OLED パネルと量子ドット技術を融合させたハイブリッドアプローチで、両者の長所を組み合わせることで、高いコントラスト、深みのある黒、無限の視野角に加え、より高いピーク輝度と鮮やかな色彩を実現します。

    スマートスナイパー：ターゲットをズームした際の操作性を向上

    スマートスナイパー：ターゲットをズームした際の操作性を向上

    狙いを定める精度を高めるスマートスナイパー機能。画面の上部または中央に追加ウィンドウを表示し、通常の倍率に対して最大 2.0 倍までのズームレベルを選択できます。

    Evnia Precision Center：ゲーミング体験を最大化

    Evnia Precision Center：ゲーミング体験を最大化

    Evnia Precision Center は、Evnia モニターを最適化し、パーソナライズするために設計された使いやすいソフトウェアです。趣味でゲームを楽しむ方からプロゲーマーまで、それぞれのプレイスタイルに合わせた幅広いカスタマイズオプションを提供します。直感的なコントロールとシームレスなナビゲーションを備えており、ゲーム体験を次のレベルに引き上げるために必要なすべてに簡単にアクセスできます。

    クアッド HD 2560 x 1440 ピクセルによる極めて鮮明な映像

    クアッド HD 2560 x 1440 ピクセルによる極めて鮮明な映像

    このフィリップスディスプレイは、2560 x 1440 ピクセルまたは 2560 x 1080 ピクセルの極めて鮮明なクアッド HD 映像が実現します。ブロードバンドソースによって可能になった高ピクセル密度の高性能パネルを採用することにより、映像やグラフィックを鮮やかに表示することができます。3D グラフィックアプリケーションを使用し、CAD-CAM の解像度に関してきわめて詳細な情報を必要とする方や、膨大な量のスプレッドシートで財務ウィザードを使用する方に、フィリップスディスプレイの極めて鮮明な映像は、必ずお役に立つはずです。

    True 10 bit ディスプレイが、より滑らかなグラデーションを実現

    True 10 bit ディスプレイが、より滑らかなグラデーションを実現

    このフィリップスの True 10 bit カラーディスプレイは、カラークリティカルなプロ向けで、卓越したカラー精度により、プロの厳しい基準を満たします。従来の 8 bit カラーディスプレイと比べて色相を自然に切り替えることができ、グラデーションが非常に滑らかになります。

    目に優しいローブルーモードとちらつき防止

    目に優しいローブルーモードとちらつき防止

    ローブルーモードとちらつき防止テクノロジーは、主にモニターを長時間見続けることが原因で発生する目の負担や疲れを軽減するために開発されました。

    スマートクロスヘア：より正確な照準でさらに楽しく

    スマートクロスヘア：より正確な照準でさらに楽しく

    クロスヘア（照準）の色はデフォルトで設定されています。スマートクロスヘアがオンの場合は、背景色の補色に変わります。スマートクロスヘアにより照準の精度が高まり、敵が見つかりやすくなります。

    技術仕様

    • 画像／表示

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10000
      Picture enhancement
      • SmartImage game
      • SmartImage HDR

    • コネクティビティー

      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out

    • 利便性

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • VESA bracket
      • LowBlue Mode
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center
      MultiView
      Yes
      Low blue light
      Yes*

    • 電源

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • 耐久性

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  ％
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • 適合性および規格

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CE Mark
      • FCC
      • WEEE
      • CB
      • PSB
      • PSE
      • VCCI
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • ICES-003
      • EMF

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    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Low blue light compliance: The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
    • The max resolution of QHD 144Hz is supported by 8 bits
    • Active pixels: 2560(H) x 1440(V) Number of total pixels: 2576(H) x 1456(V); extra pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

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