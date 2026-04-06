Experience breathtaking gameplay with this 27-inch monitor’s QD-OLED panel, Quad HD resolution, and HDR visuals in true 10-bit color quality. A 144Hz refresh rate ensures ultra-fast, fluid motion for more responsive gameplay.
Evnia Precision Center は、Evnia モニターを最適化し、パーソナライズするために設計された使いやすいソフトウェアです。趣味でゲームを楽しむ方からプロゲーマーまで、それぞれのプレイスタイルに合わせた幅広いカスタマイズオプションを提供します。直感的なコントロールとシームレスなナビゲーションを備えており、ゲーム体験を次のレベルに引き上げるために必要なすべてに簡単にアクセスできます。
クアッド HD 2560 x 1440 ピクセルによる極めて鮮明な映像
このフィリップスディスプレイは、2560 x 1440 ピクセルまたは 2560 x 1080 ピクセルの極めて鮮明なクアッド HD 映像が実現します。ブロードバンドソースによって可能になった高ピクセル密度の高性能パネルを採用することにより、映像やグラフィックを鮮やかに表示することができます。3D グラフィックアプリケーションを使用し、CAD-CAM の解像度に関してきわめて詳細な情報を必要とする方や、膨大な量のスプレッドシートで財務ウィザードを使用する方に、フィリップスディスプレイの極めて鮮明な映像は、必ずお役に立つはずです。
True 10 bit ディスプレイが、より滑らかなグラデーションを実現
このフィリップスの True 10 bit カラーディスプレイは、カラークリティカルなプロ向けで、卓越したカラー精度により、プロの厳しい基準を満たします。従来の 8 bit カラーディスプレイと比べて色相を自然に切り替えることができ、グラデーションが非常に滑らかになります。
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Low blue light compliance: The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
The max resolution of QHD 144Hz is supported by 8 bits
Active pixels: 2560(H) x 1440(V) Number of total pixels: 2576(H) x 1456(V); extra pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
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This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The monitor may look different from feature images.
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