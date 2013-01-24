ホームページ
ライブ３Dイメージガイダンスが

インターベンションを強力に支援

当社のライブイメージガイダンスは、ライブX線、マルチモダリティイメージング、患者情報を統合することで、新しい手技や技術の積極的な利用をサポートし、それらによる臨床上の価値をそれが最も必要となる場所、つまり患者の治療時に提供します。高性能インターベンション支援X線装置とインターベンショナルツールは、カーディアック、ニューロ、オンコロジー、EP等のインターベンションならびに低侵襲外科手術をサポートするように設計されています。

¹ Referring to Sauro’s study results: Top 10% for ease of use is based on an average score of 83.5 on the System Usability Scale (SUS) by 15 users in an independent study, interacting with the C-arm software’s user interface. The SUS was developed by J.Sauro (See “A Practical Guide to the System Usability Scale: background, Benchmarks, & Best Practices, “by J. Sauro, 2011, Denver, CO, USA, Measuring Usability LLC.) Sauro’s study tested the ease of use of 500 consumer and commercial products and did not necessarily include mobile surgery C-arms.

² Referring to the UseLab GmbH user test: a. Results obtained during user tests performed in November 2013 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. The tests involved 30 USA based clinicians (15 physicians teamed up with 15 nurses or X-ray technicians), who performed simulated procedures in a simulated OR environment. None of them had worked with a Philips C-arm or with each other before.

