Philips produced one pair of the best sport headsets I ever used. But it’s most definitely not this one. If you like quality look for the “ActionFit SHQ3205/10” or one of his successors. After having such a good experience with Philips I decided to buy the SHQ3300OR_00 – I knew they were cheap, but it actually surprised me how nasty they were. First: No base and kind of a tinny sound. Second: low quality. And I mean, low – after three Months in Broome you could hear that sweat and humidity attract them. The sound got worse. After four to six months, they literally fell apart. I like Philips, and you guys do have great products – but with this pair … I’m very disappointed. I hope that was just a bad luck and not your general standard.