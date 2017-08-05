販売終了
SHQ3300LF/00
自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない
軽量で汗に強く、調節可能なイヤーフックが付いた Actionfit SHQ3300 ヘッドフォンを使用すれば、ワークアウトに集中でき、やる気をくじかれることもありません。付けていることを忘れるくらい快適な装着感で、驚異のサウンドを聴きながらトレーニングできます。
8.6mm ドライバー／クローズドバック
イヤーフック
重量わずか 7.1g の Actionfit スポーツイヤフォンは、装着していることを忘れるほど軽くて快適。過酷なラストスパートを乗り切るために欠かせないアイテムです。
調整可能なイヤーフックを採用した ActionFit SHQ3300 ヘッドフォンは、耳にぴったりとフィットします。ヘッドフォンを装着し、調整可能なフックを上下にスライドするだけで、安定したフィット感を確保できるほか、ワークアウトの種類を問わず、快適な装着感をキープできます。
アワード
2.0
5 中
1
レビュー
McKay
05/08/2017
Australia
Cheap
Philips produced one pair of the best sport headsets I ever used. But it’s most definitely not this one. If you like quality look for the “ActionFit SHQ3205/10” or one of his successors. After having such a good experience with Philips I decided to buy the SHQ3300OR_00 – I knew they were cheap, but it actually surprised me how nasty they were. First: No base and kind of a tinny sound. Second: low quality. And I mean, low – after three Months in Broome you could hear that sweat and humidity attract them. The sound got worse. After four to six months, they literally fell apart. I like Philips, and you guys do have great products – but with this pair … I’m very disappointed. I hope that was just a bad luck and not your general standard.
これは SHQ3300OR Sports headphones に対するレビューです
これは SHQ3300OR Sports headphones に対するレビューです
ヘッドフォン：IPX4、IPX7 対応、ヘッドセット：IPX2 対応