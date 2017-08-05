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販売終了

スポーツヘッドフォン

SHQ3300LF/00

2

| (1) レビュー

1 受賞

タイプ

オレンジ
オレンジ
ライムイエロー & ホワイト
ライムイエロー & ホワイト

自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない

軽量で汗に強く、調節可能なイヤーフックが付いた Actionfit SHQ3300 ヘッドフォンを使用すれば、ワークアウトに集中でき、やる気をくじかれることもありません。付けていることを忘れるくらい快適な装着感で、驚異のサウンドを聴きながらトレーニングできます。

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しっかりフィットする軽量デザイン

自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない

  • 8.6mm ドライバー／クローズドバック

  • イヤーフック

3 つのサイズのイヤーチップで最適なフィット感を確保

3 つのサイズのイヤーチップで最適なフィット感を確保

7.1g の超軽量設計で快適な装着感を実現*

7.1g の超軽量設計で快適な装着感を実現*

重量わずか 7.1g の Actionfit スポーツイヤフォンは、装着していることを忘れるほど軽くて快適。過酷なラストスパートを乗り切るために欠かせないアイテムです。

最適なフィット感を確保する調整可能なイヤーフック

最適なフィット感を確保する調整可能なイヤーフック

調整可能なイヤーフックを採用した ActionFit SHQ3300 ヘッドフォンは、耳にぴったりとフィットします。ヘッドフォンを装着し、調整可能なフックを上下にスライドするだけで、安定したフィット感を確保できるほか、ワークアウトの種類を問わず、快適な装着感をキープできます。

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2.0

5 中

1

レビュー

5
4
3
1

05/08/2017

Australia

Australia

Cheap

Philips produced one pair of the best sport headsets I ever used. But it’s most definitely not this one. If you like quality look for the “ActionFit SHQ3205/10” or one of his successors. After having such a good experience with Philips I decided to buy the SHQ3300OR_00 – I knew they were cheap, but it actually surprised me how nasty they were. First: No base and kind of a tinny sound. Second: low quality. And I mean, low – after three Months in Broome you could hear that sweat and humidity attract them. The sound got worse. After four to six months, they literally fell apart. I like Philips, and you guys do have great products – but with this pair … I’m very disappointed. I hope that was just a bad luck and not your general standard.

これは SHQ3300OR Sports headphones に対するレビューです

これは SHQ3300OR Sports headphones に対するレビューです

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注釈

  1. ヘッドフォン：IPX4、IPX7 対応、ヘッドセット：IPX2 対応