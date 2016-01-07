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販売終了

スポーツヘッドフォン

SHQ1300OR/00

3

| (2) レビュー

1 受賞

自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない

驚くほど軽い Actionfit SHQ1300 ヘッドフォンが、あなたのパーソナルレコードを塗り替えます。汗や雨に強いこのタフなヘッドフォンは、高性能のドライバーと C 型スタビリティロック付きで、パワフルな低音と快適なフィットを約束します。

すべての特長を見る

しっかりフィットして超軽量

自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない

  • 8.6mm ドライバー／オープンバック

  • イヤーピース

3 つのサイズのイヤーチップで最適なフィット感を確保

3 つのサイズのイヤーチップで最適なフィット感を確保

5.7g の超軽量設計で快適な装着感を実現*

5.7g の超軽量設計で快適な装着感を実現*

重量わずか 5.7g の ActionFit スポーツイヤフォンは、装着していることを忘れるほど軽くて快適。過酷なラストスパートを乗り切るために欠かせないアイテムです。

ワークアウト中の絡まりを防止するケーブルクリップ

ワークアウト中の絡まりを防止するケーブルクリップ

ActionFit イヤフォン付属のケーブルクリップにより、激しいワークアウト中もケーブルが邪魔になりません。

技術仕様

この製品に関するサポート

よくある質問（FAQ）、取扱説明書、安全性に関する情報、ヒントを検索

アワード

  • AWARD-3620250 の画像

レビュー

これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

3.0

5 中

2

レビュー

4
3
2

07/01/2016

Australia

Australia

Fitness Pro Says Yes

Love these. Nothing is worse than being midway through a hard workout and your music falls to the treadmill. I like the design, the lightness and the reliability. Recommended!

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです

03/04/2018

Australia

Australia

I really really hate these earphones

They are very uncomfortable. You have to turn the sound up to max to be able to hear anything as they are not noise isolating in any regard (which I thought was pretty standard now). The sound is bad quality. They don't have standard features other earphones have such as a stop/play/mike function or anti=tangle cords. They are incredibly expensive for how bad they are. There have literally no redeeming features. Really regret buying them.

これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです

これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです

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注釈

  1. ヘッドフォン：IPX4、IPX7 対応、ヘッドセット：IPX2 対応