販売終了
SHQ1300LF/00
自由を体験。どんなときも止まらない
驚くほど軽い Actionfit SHQ1300 ヘッドフォンが、あなたのパーソナルレコードを塗り替えます。汗や雨に強いこのタフなヘッドフォンは、高性能のドライバーと C 型スタビリティロック付きで、パワフルな低音と快適なフィットを約束します。
8.6mm ドライバー／オープンバック
イヤーピース
重量わずか 5.7g の ActionFit スポーツイヤフォンは、装着していることを忘れるほど軽くて快適。過酷なラストスパートを乗り切るために欠かせないアイテムです。
ActionFit イヤフォン付属のケーブルクリップにより、激しいワークアウト中もケーブルが邪魔になりません。
アワード
3.0
5 中
2
レビュー
CatCore
07/01/2016
Australia
Fitness Pro Says Yes
Love these. Nothing is worse than being midway through a hard workout and your music falls to the treadmill. I like the design, the lightness and the reliability. Recommended!
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです
MissS
03/04/2018
Australia
I really really hate these earphones
They are very uncomfortable. You have to turn the sound up to max to be able to hear anything as they are not noise isolating in any regard (which I thought was pretty standard now). The sound is bad quality. They don't have standard features other earphones have such as a stop/play/mike function or anti=tangle cords. They are incredibly expensive for how bad they are. There have literally no redeeming features. Really regret buying them.
これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです
これは SHQ1300LF Sports headphones に対するレビューです
ヘッドフォン：IPX4、IPX7 対応、ヘッドセット：IPX2 対応