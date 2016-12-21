販売終了
SHL3060WT/00
32mm ドライバー／クローズドバック
オンイヤー
32mm 高性能ドライバーが細部までクリアで自然なサウンドを実現します。
4.0
5 中
3
レビュー
100%
のがこの製品を推奨
Alfonso
21/12/2016
Singapore
Good product for use with PC and Smartphone
The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060WT Headphones に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060WT Headphones に対するレビューです
Wally
21/10/2016
Australia
確認済みの購入者
Lighweight with punchy sound
Being light this is an easy set to wear for extended periods. Philips have got the ear cup design just right with soft pads that don't put pressure on the ears. Overall sound is pleasant with good definition.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060BL Headphones に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060BL Headphones に対するレビューです
marco911
23/10/2018
Philippines
Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive
Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060BK Headphones に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHL3060BK Headphones に対するレビューです