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販売終了

ヘッドフォン

SHL3060BK/00

4

| (3) レビュー | 100% のがこの製品を推奨

クリアかつ深みのある低音

DJ 用に開発されたこのヘッドフォンは、パワフルなサウンドと低音を再現。回転可能な柔らかいクッション付きイヤーシェルのデザインで、いつでも完璧なサウンドを体感できます。

すべての特長を見る

DJ スタイル

クリアかつ深みのある低音

  • 32mm ドライバー／クローズドバック

  • オンイヤー

1.2 m のロングケーブルで場所を選ばず音楽を楽しめる

1.2 m のロングケーブルで場所を選ばず音楽を楽しめる

パワフルでダイナミックなサウンドを実現する 32mm スピーカードライバー

パワフルでダイナミックなサウンドを実現する 32mm スピーカードライバー

32mm 高性能ドライバーが細部までクリアで自然なサウンドを実現します。

調節可能なイヤーシェルとヘッドバンドで頭にぴったりとフィット

調節可能なイヤーシェルとヘッドバンドで頭にぴったりとフィット

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レビュー

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商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

4.0

5 中

3

レビュー

100%

のがこの製品を推奨

5
3
2
1

21/12/2016

Singapore

Singapore

Good product for use with PC and Smartphone

The sound quality is beyond expectation. The sound is clear and bass is powerful.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060WT Headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060WT Headphones に対するレビューです

21/10/2016

Australia

Australia

確認済みの購入者

Lighweight with punchy sound

Being light this is an easy set to wear for extended periods. Philips have got the ear cup design just right with soft pads that don't put pressure on the ears. Overall sound is pleasant with good definition.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060BL Headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060BL Headphones に対するレビューです

23/10/2018

Philippines

Philippines

Fashionable design, looks elegant and expensive

Fashionable design, slight hassle on twisted headphone but on the design of the label it is very excellent. I love it. The base is not so loud when you are in outside or crowded place. It is good only for mids frequency. Nice and fair sound. The punch of bass is fair. The high frequencies is very great. The isolation on sound when outside your home is not really good. The price is reasonable.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060BK Headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHL3060BK Headphones に対するレビューです

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