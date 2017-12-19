I bought these to compare to the ones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S8 (which are already very good earphones), and the Philips ones stack up very well. Good amount of Bass - same as the S8 ones. Very clear highs and mids as well. They're a solid 4/5. The only thing I'm missing are Volume Controls. And for some reason, even the biggest silicon ear-seals are barely big enough for me. Maybe I've gotten used to other brands that have bigger ones. But overall I'm loving these Earphones. Would definitely recommend.