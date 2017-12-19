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販売終了

BASS+ヘッドホン／マイク付き

SHE4305BL/00

3.1

| (7) レビュー

タイプ

ブラック
ブラック
ホワイト
ホワイト
ルナーブルー
ルナーブルー
レッド
レッド

BASS+ を体験してください

コンパクトで頑丈な設計が生み出す驚異の大音量を体験してください。低音用に特別に調整されたスピーカードライバーを搭載したフィリップス BASS+ イヤホンなら、優れた遮音性と安定した装着感で音楽を存分に楽しめます。

すべての特長を見る

BASS+ を体験してください

  • 12.2mm ドライバー／クローズドバック

  • インイヤー

人間工学に基づいたデザインで抜群の使い心地

人間工学に基づいたデザインで抜群の使い心地

楕円形で角度の付いたチューブを採用した人間工学に基づくデザインで、快適で自然なフィットを実現します。優れた使い心地で何時間もサウンドを楽しめます。

ハンズフリー通話と音楽をリモコンで操作

ハンズフリー通話と音楽をリモコンで操作

ボタンを押すだけで、トラックの再生または一時停止、電話応対ができる使いやすいリモコン。

スリム設計で耳の内側に安定してフィット

スリム設計で耳の内側に安定してフィット

耳の内側に完ぺきにフィットするスリムなインイヤー設計により、イヤホンがしっかりと安定して落下を防止します。

技術仕様

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レビュー

これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

3.1

5 中

7

レビュー

3

19/12/2017

Australia

Australia

Decent Bass

Good sound quality with decent Bass effect. Worth for Price

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

24/11/2017

Australia

Australia

Sound is ultimate

Sound is ultimate. Worth Product, I have ordered this through Amazon.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

05/11/2018

Australia

Australia

Great Earphones

I bought these to compare to the ones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S8 (which are already very good earphones), and the Philips ones stack up very well. Good amount of Bass - same as the S8 ones. Very clear highs and mids as well. They're a solid 4/5. The only thing I'm missing are Volume Controls. And for some reason, even the biggest silicon ear-seals are barely big enough for me. Maybe I've gotten used to other brands that have bigger ones. But overall I'm loving these Earphones. Would definitely recommend.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BK Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHE4305BK Headphones with mic に対するレビューです

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