12.2mm ドライバー／クローズドバック
インイヤー
楕円形で角度の付いたチューブを採用した人間工学に基づくデザインで、快適で自然なフィットを実現します。優れた使い心地で何時間もサウンドを楽しめます。
ボタンを押すだけで、トラックの再生または一時停止、電話応対ができる使いやすいリモコン。
耳の内側に完ぺきにフィットするスリムなインイヤー設計により、イヤホンがしっかりと安定して落下を防止します。
3.1
5 中
7
レビュー
vinoth
19/12/2017
Australia
Decent Bass
Good sound quality with decent Bass effect. Worth for Price
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです
akash
24/11/2017
Australia
Sound is ultimate
Sound is ultimate. Worth Product, I have ordered this through Amazon.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BL Headphones with mic に対するレビューです
tomkauf
05/11/2018
Australia
Great Earphones
I bought these to compare to the ones that came with my Samsung Galaxy S8 (which are already very good earphones), and the Philips ones stack up very well. Good amount of Bass - same as the S8 ones. Very clear highs and mids as well. They're a solid 4/5. The only thing I'm missing are Volume Controls. And for some reason, even the biggest silicon ear-seals are barely big enough for me. Maybe I've gotten used to other brands that have bigger ones. But overall I'm loving these Earphones. Would definitely recommend.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BK Headphones with mic に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは SHE4305BK Headphones with mic に対するレビューです