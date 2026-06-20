製品サポート

MyPhilips（製品登録・延長保証・ニュースレター）

すべてのシリーズ

        販売終了

        GoZeroSmart UV-C LED ろ過ボトル

        AWP2788BK/97

        3.5
        | (21) レビュー

        タイプ

        サンシャインイエロー
        マットブラック
        保冷、保温に対応。どこでもピュアな味を楽しめます！
        使い捨てのプラスチックボトル、ニオイが気になる再利用可能ボトルはもう古い。これからはセルフクリーニング機能付きのスマートボトルの時代です。
        すべての特長を見る

        保冷、保温に対応。どこでもピュアな味を楽しめます！

        • 20oz／590ml

        • UV 滅菌

        • ステンレススチール製、断熱

        • マットブラック

        清潔なボトルの安全な水で水分補給

        UV-C LED テクノロジーを採用したクリーンで無臭のボトル。ニオイの原因となる細菌を DNA レベルで破壊してニオイの発生を防ぎます。持ち運びできる浄水装置として、屋外での使用や旅行に最適です。水の中の病原体を最大 99.999 ％排除して安全な飲料水にします*。

        ボトルを清潔に、水を新鮮に保ちます

        UV-C LED ライトが 2 時間ごとに自動点灯してボトルを清潔に、水を新鮮に保ちます。

        マグネット式 USB ケーブルでボトルを簡単に充電可能

        バッテリーは最長 1 ヶ月持続し、マグネット式 USB ケーブルで簡単に充電できます。

        技術仕様

        この製品に関するサポート

        よくある質問（FAQ）、取扱説明書、安全性に関する情報、ヒントを検索

        レビュー

        これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
        商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

        3.5

        5 中

        21

        レビュー

        20/06/2026

        Australia

        Australia

        Chargeing cable

        love this product ,but lost chargeing cable and can't find a replacement.

        気に入った点

        keeps water cold and safe to drink

        気に入らない点

        product discontinued

        これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです

        Date of Use 2023-03-07

        これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです

        Date of Use 2023-03-07

        23/01/2023

        Australia

        Australia

        Love this!

        This bottle is genius! Keeps water clean and cold so the water is always nice tasting. My only issue is the charger is a pain in the bum lol other then that great innovative product would definitely recommend

        これは GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle に対するレビューです

        これは GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle に対するレビューです

        18/01/2023

        Australia

        Australia

        Lov

        Keeps water cold had it with me all day at the beach and in the car and by the end it the day it was still cold and refreshing

        これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです

        これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです

        ニュースレターを購読

        • ✓ フィリップスの最新情報をメールでお届け
        • ✓ 特別なオファーやキャンペーンのご案内
        • ✓ 製品モニターのご案内

        フィリップス製品、サービス、イベント、プロモーションに関する（自分の嗜好や行動に基づいた）情報の受信を希望します。購読はいつでも簡単に中止することができます。

        • ✓ フィリップスの最新情報をメールでお届け
        • ✓ 特別なオファーやキャンペーンのご案内
        • ✓ 製品モニターのご案内
        注釈

        1. 実験室の条件下で独自にテスト済み。細菌を最大 99.999 ％、ウイルスを最大 99.9 ％除去。