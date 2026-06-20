販売終了
AWP2788BK/97
20oz／590ml
UV 滅菌
ステンレススチール製、断熱
マットブラック
UV-C LED テクノロジーを採用したクリーンで無臭のボトル。ニオイの原因となる細菌を DNA レベルで破壊してニオイの発生を防ぎます。持ち運びできる浄水装置として、屋外での使用や旅行に最適です。水の中の病原体を最大 99.999 ％排除して安全な飲料水にします*。
UV-C LED ライトが 2 時間ごとに自動点灯してボトルを清潔に、水を新鮮に保ちます。
バッテリーは最長 1 ヶ月持続し、マグネット式 USB ケーブルで簡単に充電できます。
3.5
5 中
21
レビュー
mike g 45
20/06/2026
Australia
Chargeing cable
love this product ,but lost chargeing cable and can't find a replacement.
気に入った点
keeps water cold and safe to drink
気に入らない点
product discontinued
これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです
Date of Use 2023-03-07
これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです
Date of Use 2023-03-07
jessicawonderlandx
23/01/2023
Australia
プロモーションの一部
Love this!
This bottle is genius! Keeps water clean and cold so the water is always nice tasting. My only issue is the charger is a pain in the bum lol other then that great innovative product would definitely recommend
これは GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle に対するレビューです
これは GoZero AWP2788BL Smart UV-C LED purification bottle に対するレビューです
elises47
18/01/2023
Australia
プロモーションの一部
Lov
Keeps water cold had it with me all day at the beach and in the car and by the end it the day it was still cold and refreshing
これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです
これは GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml) に対するレビューです
実験室の条件下で独自にテスト済み。細菌を最大 99.999 ％、ウイルスを最大 99.9 ％除去。