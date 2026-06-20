This bottle looks amazing and the build quality is superb! It is also insulated so it'll keep the water cool or hot. The uv sterilizer works well with amazing battery life lasting well over a week with a single charge. The proprietary magnetized charging cable works well and doesn't come undone easily but I wished it was a more standard cable (ie. usb-c or micro usb). Wished the bottle capacity could be larger as well (only came in 590ml), which means you'll have to refill the bottle more often. The sterilizer activates in a 2 hourly cycle so it'll keep your drink clean all the time. But due to the bottle capacity, I find myself refilling the bottle before the sterilization cycle begins. All in all, it's still an amazing bottle and I'll definitely recommend it to my peers.