IntraSight インターベンションアプリケーションプラットフォーム

IntraSight

インターベンションアプリケーションプラットフォーム

IntraSightアプリケーションプラットフォームは、IVUS画像診断、生理学的評価、コレジストレーション*機能の全てを一体化して、冠動脈疾患および末梢動脈疾患の適切な診断と最適な治療計画をサポートします。IntraSightは、現在と未来の検査室におけるニーズの変化に対応できるように設計された基盤となるプラットフォーム上に構築されています。

特長
スマート、シンプル、シームレス

最新の基盤プラットフォーム上に構築されているIntraSightは、血管造影に加えてiFR/FFRおよびIVUSモダリティを通して多くの情報を提供するため、優れた患者ケアを実現し、最高のユーザーエクスペリエンスを可能にし、検査性能を最適化します。
優れたケアの提供
IntraSightは、臨床的に実証された一連の包括的なモダリティを提供して、複雑なインターベンションを簡素化し、ルーチン手技のスピードを向上させ、治療費を削減します。また、患者転帰を改善できる可能性もあります。
検査室におけるニーズの変化に対応する設計
IntraSightは、検査室に最新のイノベーションを素早く追加できる基盤プラットフォーム上に構築されています。そのため、患者の治療に常に当社最新技術を用いることができます。
検査室にシームレスに統合
どのような検査室にもシームレスに統合でき、ワークフローが効率化され、ユーザーコントロールが直感でわかるため、検査性能が向上します。データフローと症例管理の合理化により、症例検査効率が向上し、時間が短縮され、エラーが減ります。
当社のエコシステムの利点
当社のX線システムと統合すると、処置時間を短縮できます。また、ボタン1つで患者情報をインポートできます。
手技の完全コントロール
まったく新しいタッチスクリーンモジュール（TSM）によってテーブルサイドでの手技の完全コントロールが実現するため、無菌状態を保って1症例を完全に管理できます。
直観的に使用できるデモモード
デモモード機能の搭載により、迅速なシステムの操作方法の習得を可能にし、
ワークフローを確実なものとし、スタッフの熟練度を維持します。
患者様1人あたりの処置時間と治療費を軽減するiFR
iFRの使用により患者様1人あたりの処置時間と治療費を軽減します¹,²。

iFRは既存の大規模研究による患者予後データで臨床的に証明されている唯一の安静時指標で¹,²、患者1人あたりの治療費やカテーテル室の滞在時間を削減することが証明されています¹,²。iFRモダリティはわずか5心拍で病変の重症度の診断ができ、最大充血不要の計測によりワークフローを簡素化します。
疾患の評価に役立つIVUS
IVUS画像は、プラーク容積率、病変の位置と形態、石灰化の程度や血栓の有無などといった医師による疾病の評価の際に役立ちます。また、血管断面図のような重要なパラメータの分析結果を提示し、疾患の診断を支援します。IVUS使用後には治療方針の74%が変更されています³。
患者の解剖学的構造と疾患を把握
iFRコレジストレーション*により、患者の解剖学的構造と疾患の詳細を把握できます。iFRが低下する位置を特定して、病変がびまん性であるか限局性であるかを的確に把握し、虚血をもたらしている領域を突き止めます。
治療方針の計画を支援するiFRコレジストレーション
iFRコレジストレーション*により、自信を持って治療方針を決定できます。患者の虚血に対するステントの効果を把握して、ステント留置で治療目標の達成が可能かどうかを予測します。
血管造影を超越
血管造影以上に、患者の解剖学的構造と疾患を把握できます。IVUSコレジストレーション*で、血管造影画像に3D血管解剖学的構造をマッピングして、病変の起点と終点を正確に把握します。
治療目標の早期決定
iFRとIVUSのトリレジストレーション*により、IVUS、iFR、血管造影画像から得られる情報を組み合わせて容易に長さを確認して、適切な治療方針を決定できます。
