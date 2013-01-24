ホームページ
SyncVision コレジストレーションシステム

SyncVision

コレジストレーションシステム

SyncVisionは、透視画とのコレジストレーションによる合理的な病変評価、血管のシンプルな評価、そして精度の高い治療戦略を可能にします。

特長
デバイスの動作表示
Healthy-to-Healthyランディングゾーン

臨床研究によれば、血管内超音波によるガイダンスは、Healthy-to-Healthyランディングゾーンを確認するのに役立ちます。³
IVUSによる疾患の評価
疾患の評価に役立つIVUS

IVUS画像は、プラーク容積率、病変の位置と形態、石灰化や血栓の有無などといった医師による疾病の評価の際に役立ちます。また、血管断面図のような重要なパラメータの分析結果を提示し、疾患の診断を支援します。
冠血流予備量比（FFR）
冠血流予備量比（FFR）測定

数々の臨床研究により、ルーチンのPCIをガイドする際には現在の血管造影ガイドによる治療よりもFFRによる生理学的な病変の評価の方が優れていることが実証されています。測定された値は、冠動脈狭窄による遠位部の冠動脈血流量の減少を表します。¹⁴
血管強調

Angio+血管強調機能

SyncVision Angio+血管強調機能は、血管の視認性を向上します。血管の蛇行や重なり、高度狭窄病変を明瞭に視覚化することで診断や治療の造影回数を減らすことが期待できます。
SyncVision QCA

定量的冠動脈造影法

SyncVision Angio+定量的冠動脈造影機能では血管腔径と狭窄をリアルタイムで自動計算します。
SyncVision IVUSコレジストレーション

SyncVision IVUSコレジストレーション

SyncVisionのIVUSコレジストレーション機能では造影像とIVUSの位置をマッチングさせ、手引きにより血管長や面積を簡単に計測することができます。
IVUS位置同期（コレジストレーション）：測定

血管径側の簡素化

IVUSコレジストレーション機能は手引きIVUSプルバックによる血管長の計測や正確なステントサイジングのための病変の範囲、血管径の計測を容易にします。この機能はIVUS画像と造影画像をコレジストレーションさせ、リアルタイムで並べて自動表示し、特に分岐部病変のような複雑な症例での解剖学的指標を関連付けやすくすることが出来ます。
デバイスポジショニング

Angio+デバイスポジショニング

SyncVision Angio+デバイスポジショニング機能は血管内のデバイスの位置を強調表示します。¹臨床研究でPCI治療の66.5%に不正確なステントの留置が発生する可能性があると示唆されていますが、この機能の使用によりデバイスを不正確な位置に留置してしまうリスクを軽減するようにデザインされています。
デバイス拡張機能

Angio+デバイス拡張機能

SyncVision Angio+デバイス拡張機能は適切なバルーン拡張の視認性を向上します。冠動脈治療の成功には適切なバルーン拡張が重要であり、強調表示機能によりバルーン拡張の確認をサポートします。
デバイス強調表示機能

Angio+デバイス強調表示機能

SyncVision Angio+デバイス強調機能により、透視下でのステント留置の視認性を向上し、適切で正確なデバイスの留置をサポートします。
イメージングの課題への対処

治療の合理化と簡素化

SyncVisionは、コレジストレーション機能と血管強調機能によって病変評価を合理化し、リアルタイムでの定量的冠動脈造影法による血管長、面積、血管径の計測により血管計測を簡便化します。更にAngio+デバイス検出機能により精度の高い治療の提供を実現し、ライブスタビライゼーション、画像強調機能、画像取得後の瞬時処理、確認のためのIVUS機能を提供します。
iFRモダリティ

iFRモダリティによるワークフローの簡素化

iFRモダリティは最大充血を誘引する必要なく、5心拍で病変の生理学的評価を行うことが出来るため、ワークフローを簡易化します。フィリップスのiFRは学会誌や9000症例以上の数々の臨床研究に基づいた豊富なエビデンスにより裏づけされています。¹³
iFRスカウトプルバック

iFRスカウトプルバック

iFR引き抜き圧により中等度のびまん性病変において、最も圧較差の大きい部分を確認することが出来ます。
