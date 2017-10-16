販売終了
AD7000W/11
豊かなナチュラルサウンド
このフィリップス Fidelio ワイヤレススピーカーは、AirPlay を使用して iPod Touch、iPhone、iPad やコンピュータの iTunes の音楽をワイヤレスで再生できます。エレガントかつコンパクトなデザインで、ご家庭でスマートに音楽を楽しむことができます。
AirPlay 搭載
再生/充電用 USB ポート
10W
音楽を好みに合わせてコントロール。SoundStudio では、音楽を自由自在にカスタマイズ可能です。iPhone でアプリを起動し、直感的かつシンプルなコントロールであらゆるサウンド要素を調節できます。サウンドの微調整やカスタマイズによって、自分だけのサウンド体験を作り上げて、お気に入りの曲に新たな生命を吹き込むことができます。また、SoundStudio では、世界中の数千ものラジオ局の番組を聴けるので、音楽体験の幅をさらに広げることができます。
フィリップス独自の FullSound テクノロジーは、最新世代のデジタル信号処理を使用して音楽のレンダリング性能を確実に強化します。音楽のディテールと温もりを体感できるように、コンテンツを動的に解析して最適化します。
3.2
5 中
5
レビュー
AJD66
16/10/2017
Australia
Firmware Request
As per others' reviews I am totally happy with the sound quality etc. of the product (I have 3 of them). Could you please send me the firmware upgrade as I am now experiencing the same dropouts as others describe.
これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです
これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです
Harrytav
27/08/2014
Australia
Great product, I have 4 that I airplay music to the whole house
I originally bought one for my bedroom. I was impressed how well it worked with my iPhone and Airplay. Streamed music from my phone via my modem router to the speaker, even paused when I received a phone call and resumed afterwards. I have since bought 3 more for the kids bedrooms and the lounge room. I airplayed to all 4 speakers via itunes on my mac by selecting multiple airplay. Worked a charm, walked from room to room and music flowed without any cutouts. I can only put everyone's issues down to their router, mines a NETGEAR DGND3700. Great product! Love how I can wake up everyone with music in the morning.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです
mezzotokyo
07/06/2020
日本
まだまだ現役！
2016年に購入したSoundAvia、2020年現在も寝室のスピーカーとして活躍しています。 IPアドレスをDHCPサーバーから固定割り当てすることでストレス無く、安定稼動するようになりました。
気に入った点
自然な音づくりで、聴いていて疲れない。
気に入らない点
もう作っていないし、サポートもないし、後継機種もない。
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AD7000W SoundAvia ワイヤレススピーカー に対するレビューです
使用日 2018-06-06
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは AD7000W SoundAvia ワイヤレススピーカー に対するレビューです
使用日 2018-06-06