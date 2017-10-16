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販売終了

SoundAvia ワイヤレススピーカー

AD7000W/11

3.2

| (5) レビュー

豊かなナチュラルサウンド

このフィリップス Fidelio ワイヤレススピーカーは、AirPlay を使用して iPod Touch、iPhone、iPad やコンピュータの iTunes の音楽をワイヤレスで再生できます。エレガントかつコンパクトなデザインで、ご家庭でスマートに音楽を楽しむことができます。

すべての特長を見る

心奪われるサウンド

豊かなナチュラルサウンド

  • AirPlay 搭載

  • 再生/充電用 USB ポート

  • 10W

SoundStudio アプリでオーディオ設定を完全にコントロール

SoundStudio アプリでオーディオ設定を完全にコントロール

音楽を好みに合わせてコントロール。SoundStudio では、音楽を自由自在にカスタマイズ可能です。iPhone でアプリを起動し、直感的かつシンプルなコントロールであらゆるサウンド要素を調節できます。サウンドの微調整やカスタマイズによって、自分だけのサウンド体験を作り上げて、お気に入りの曲に新たな生命を吹き込むことができます。また、SoundStudio では、世界中の数千ものラジオ局の番組を聴けるので、音楽体験の幅をさらに広げることができます。

すっきり収まり、多様なライフスタイルに対応したモダンなデザイン

FullSound でサウンドディテールを強化し、リッチでパワフルなサウンドを実現

FullSound でサウンドディテールを強化し、リッチでパワフルなサウンドを実現

フィリップス独自の FullSound テクノロジーは、最新世代のデジタル信号処理を使用して音楽のレンダリング性能を確実に強化します。音楽のディテールと温もりを体感できるように、コンテンツを動的に解析して最適化します。

技術仕様

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レビュー

これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

3.2

5 中

5

レビュー

3
2

16/10/2017

Australia

Australia

Firmware Request

As per others' reviews I am totally happy with the sound quality etc. of the product (I have 3 of them). Could you please send me the firmware upgrade as I am now experiencing the same dropouts as others describe.

これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです

これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです

27/08/2014

Australia

Australia

Great product, I have 4 that I airplay music to the whole house

I originally bought one for my bedroom. I was impressed how well it worked with my iPhone and Airplay. Streamed music from my phone via my modem router to the speaker, even paused when I received a phone call and resumed afterwards. I have since bought 3 more for the kids bedrooms and the lounge room. I airplayed to all 4 speakers via itunes on my mac by selecting multiple airplay. Worked a charm, walked from room to room and music flowed without any cutouts. I can only put everyone's issues down to their router, mines a NETGEAR DGND3700. Great product! Love how I can wake up everyone with music in the morning.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AD7000W SoundAvia wireless speaker に対するレビューです

07/06/2020

日本

日本

まだまだ現役！

2016年に購入したSoundAvia、2020年現在も寝室のスピーカーとして活躍しています。 IPアドレスをDHCPサーバーから固定割り当てすることでストレス無く、安定稼動するようになりました。

気に入った点

自然な音づくりで、聴いていて疲れない。

気に入らない点

もう作っていないし、サポートもないし、後継機種もない。

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AD7000W SoundAvia ワイヤレススピーカー に対するレビューです

使用日 2018-06-06

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは AD7000W SoundAvia ワイヤレススピーカー に対するレビューです

使用日 2018-06-06

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