Dear customer, Thanks for sharing your experience with this product. We're sorry to learn that after being idle for a year, the connection seems to have grown a bit unstable. We were wondering if you've already been in contact with our customer care team, as they'll be glad to see what they can do for you. You could reach out to us through Twitter (@PhilipsCare) or on Facebook. Alternative ways of contacting us could be found on http://philips.com/support/. Hope to hear from you! Kind regards,