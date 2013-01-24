ホームページ
Core 治療診断システム

Core

治療診断システム

スペックが近い製品を検索

Coreシステムは、統一された１つのプラットフォーム上で画像診断と生理学的診断の両方を提供します。¹また、アプローチの明瞭化、信頼性のある治療方針の決定、診断とインターベンションのワークフローの利便化をサポートします。

特長
Clarity and confidence

多様な選択肢

COREは病変のFFR診断、iFRモダリティ、iFRスカウトの生理学診断ツールをサポートします。また、デジタルIVUS、高解像度のローテーショナルIVUS,ChromaFloによるステント圧着の評価、VH　IVUSによる組織分類と末梢血管評価の全てを含む画像診断ツールを提供します。
iFRによるワークフローの簡素化

iFRモによるワークフローの簡素化

iFRモダリティは最大充血を誘引する必要なく、5心拍で病変の生理学的評価を行うことが出来るため、ワークフローを簡素化します。フィリップスのiFRは学会誌や9,000例以上の数々の研究に基づいた豊富なエビデンスにより裏づけされています。⁵
iFRスカウトプルバック

iFRスカウトプルバック

iFR引き抜き圧により中等度のびまん性病変において最も圧較差の大きい部分を確認することが出来ます。
冠血流予備量比（FFR）

FFR値の測定

数々の臨床研究により、FFRガイド下のPCIは現在のアンギオガイド下の治療よりも有効であると証明されています。FFR測定値は、冠動脈狭窄の遠位部の血流の低下を示します。⁶
病変の評価

病変の評価

IVUS画像は、プラーク容積率、病変の位置と形態、石灰化の程度や血栓の有無といった病変の評価に役立ちます。
VH IVUS

リアルタイムでの病変評価

VH IVUSイメージングは血管内腔径および血管径を自動計測し、プラークの組織形状をカラー表示します。
VH IVUSテクノロジーは独自の高度なスペクトラル解析を備え、97-98％の精度でプラークを4つの組織タイプに分類します。
グレースケール

グレースケールIVUSによる手技の効率化

グレースケールIVUSでは血管内の詳細な情報が得られるため、血管造影手技を効率化します。血管造影では造影剤による影絵を作りますが、IVUSではプラークの位置と範囲を視覚化し、病変や血管の正確な評価、適切なステント留置を可能にします。IVUSガイダンスは74％のPCIによる治療戦略の変更に関与し、大規模な研究ではMACEやMI、TLR、死亡率を減少したと報告されています。⁷、⁸
ChromaFlo

ChromaFlo

ChromaFloは血流を赤色で表示し、ステントの圧着や血管内腔径などが評価可能です。
統合された便利なシステム

統合された便利なシステム

COREはいつでも起動できるように設計されており、これらの統合されたシステムはワークフローに利便性をもたらします。フィリップスだけがプラグアンドプレイやデジタルIVUSの簡易化、最大充血不要のiFRモダリティを提供することができます。²、³
Optimal ease of use

直感的なインタフェース

Coreは実用性を考慮したわかりやすいインタフェースを提供しており、便利な測定機能とラベリングツールを用いて診断書類の作成を行うことができます。また、患者データを転送するためにDICOMワークリストのワークフローを効率化しています。計測結果をDICOMサーバーやDVDに保存し、印刷することも可能です。²、⁴
  • *血管病変および組織タイプの特性評価に使用する、VH IVUSの安全性および有効性は確立されていません。

