販売終了
SHQ7900CL/11
ワイヤレスで限界を超える
フィリップス Actionfit WirelessFreedom スポーツヘッドフォンで自己ベストを更新しましょう。防水、ワイヤレスでしっかりフィットするこのヘッドフォンは、さまざまなスタイルで快適に装着でき、体を動かしながら低音の効いた音楽を楽しめます。
屋内および屋外で使用可能
Bluetooth®
汗に強い
フラットケーブル
フィット感をパーソナライズしましょう。イヤーフック、フィン、イヤーピースを使って、調節することができます。これで、どんな体の動きも自由自在です。
周りの音を遮らない高音質をお楽しみください。オープン音響設計により、周囲の音も聞こえるしくみになっていますので、周囲の状況を把握することができ、屋外でもより安全に運動を楽しむことができます。
Bluetooth テクノロジーにより、ワイヤレスで手軽に音楽を楽しめます。
4.0
5 中
1
レビュー
100%
のがこの製品を推奨
Griff
16/09/2019
Australia
Perfect for running or in the gym
I love these headphones and use them often. I can get really sweaty and the ear buds don’t fall out or affect the sound. I can easily take phone calls as well. Unfortunately after 18 months they will not charge anymore I’ve tried everything but they won’t turn on or charge. I hope others get a better run from their headphones and mine were just a dodgy battery.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones に対するレビューです
実際の値は異なる場合があります