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ActionFitBluetooth® スポーツヘッドフォン

SHQ7900CL/11

4

| (1) レビュー | 100% のがこの製品を推奨

ワイヤレスで限界を超える

フィリップス Actionfit WirelessFreedom スポーツヘッドフォンで自己ベストを更新しましょう。防水、ワイヤレスでしっかりフィットするこのヘッドフォンは、さまざまなスタイルで快適に装着でき、体を動かしながら低音の効いた音楽を楽しめます。

すべての特長を見る

ワイヤレス カスタマイズ可能なスポーツイヤーピース

ワイヤレスで限界を超える

  • 屋内および屋外で使用可能

  • Bluetooth®

  • 汗に強い

  • フラットケーブル

イヤーフック、フィン、イヤーピースにより、フィット感をパーソナライズできます。

フィット感をパーソナライズしましょう。イヤーフック、フィン、イヤーピースを使って、調節することができます。これで、どんな体の動きも自由自在です。

オープン音響設計により、周囲の音にも注意を払うことができ、安全に音楽を聴くことができます。

周りの音を遮らない高音質をお楽しみください。オープン音響設計により、周囲の音も聞こえるしくみになっていますので、周囲の状況を把握することができ、屋外でもより安全に運動を楽しむことができます。

ケーブルの絡まりを気にせずワークアウトできる、Bluetooth ワイヤレス接続

Bluetooth テクノロジーにより、ワイヤレスで手軽に音楽を楽しめます。

技術仕様

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レビュー

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4.0

5 中

1

レビュー

100%

のがこの製品を推奨

5
3
2
1

16/09/2019

Australia

Australia

Perfect for running or in the gym

I love these headphones and use them often. I can get really sweaty and the ear buds don’t fall out or affect the sound. I can easily take phone calls as well. Unfortunately after 18 months they will not charge anymore I’ve tried everything but they won’t turn on or charge. I hope others get a better run from their headphones and mine were just a dodgy battery.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは ActionFit SHQ7900CL Bluetooth® sports headphones に対するレビューです

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注釈

  1. 実際の値は異なる場合があります