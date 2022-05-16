販売終了
HR2455/01
ヘルシーな手作りクッキーが簡単に楽しめる
ヘルシーなクッキーを手作りしませんか？フィリップスヌードルメーカーのクッキーキットを使用すれば、脂肪分の少ないヘルシーなクッキーをご家庭で簡単に作ることができます。
クッキーキット
このキットには、一般的なレシピに比べてバターと砂糖を半分しか使わない、ヘルシークッキーを作れるスペシャルレシピが付いています。
プログラムを選んでスタートボタンを押すだけで、約 10 分で自動的にクッキー生地をまぜて、こねて、押し出します。
3.7
5 中
6
レビュー
80%
のがこの製品を推奨
16/05/2022
Australia
確認済みの購入者
eazy to clean
love the machine it permit the feature of my kitchen only this it could improve on is a thicker spaghetti i have if there any extras
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです
JenJ
20/02/2015
Australia
Amazing, it is so easy to use.
Love this machine, it makes making pasta so easy. You can make up your own flavours. Pasta does not stick together. Wow is all I can say. Buy it you wont be disappointed.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです
Sonia
11/11/2014
Australia
Big investment, worth every cent - amazing machine, easy to clean
Have been waiting for this to come onto the market, and it is worth the wait. Awesome design, easy to clean, and incredible to put the flour in, add the liquid and 4 minutes later watch really perfect pasta come out the front. Makes very generous amounts, they are dry so don't stick together and are easy to cook. Cant recommend this highly enough. We eat gluten free, and have used a bean flour with success.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HR2403/06 Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory に対するレビューです