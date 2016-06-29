販売終了
HQ56/21
深剃りを維持
シェーバーヘッドは 2 年間で約 900 万本のヒゲを剃ります。性能を理想的な状態で維持するためにシェーバーヘッドを交換してください。
リフト＆カット
2 ヘッド
フィリップスシェーバーのダブルカッター内刃：1 枚目の刃でヒゲを引き上げて 2 枚目の刃が剃るため、肌にやさしい深剃りが可能です。
3.0
5 中
2
レビュー
100%
のがこの製品を推奨
Termite
29/06/2016
Australia
Great!
I have been using Philips shavers for just over 40 years and will never use another brand. Totally satisfied. Also recently purchased Philips 3000series nose trimmer, also great.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HQ56/50 shaving heads に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは HQ56/50 shaving heads に対するレビューです
Hornbill
06/08/2017
Singapore
Smart click system does not last!
It's the worst securing system from all shavers I had. Difficult to close, and it breaks easily, i.e. the notches on the red retainer rig are tiny and break off. Worst, when ordering new shaver heads (because thy do not last long either), these retainer rings are not included.
これは HQ56/51 shaving heads に対するレビューです
これは HQ56/51 shaving heads に対するレビューです