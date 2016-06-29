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販売終了

シェービングヘッド

HQ56/21

3

| (2) レビュー | 100% のがこの製品を推奨

深剃りを維持

シェーバーヘッドは 2 年間で約 900 万本のヒゲを剃ります。性能を理想的な状態で維持するためにシェーバーヘッドを交換してください。

すべての特長を見る

性能を維持するため、ヘッドは約 2 年ごとに交換してください

深剃りを維持

  • リフト＆カット

  • 2 ヘッド

スーパーリフト＆カットテクノロジーとダブルカッター内刃

スーパーリフト＆カットテクノロジーとダブルカッター内刃

フィリップスシェーバーのダブルカッター内刃：1 枚目の刃でヒゲを引き上げて 2 枚目の刃が剃るため、肌にやさしい深剃りが可能です。

短いヒゲも的確にキャッチ

早剃りと深剃り実現する 15 枚の刃

早剃りと深剃り実現する 15 枚の刃

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レビュー

これらのレビューは Bazaarvoice によって管理されており、不正防止技術と人的解析によってサポートされている Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy に準拠しています。詳細については、 をご確認ください。
商品レビューや星評価によるお客様の意見は、すべてのお客様にとって有益です。製品についてより詳しく知ることができ、購入の判断に役立ちます。オンラインまたは店舗で製品を購入したすべてのお客様がレビューを投稿できます。

3.0

5 中

2

レビュー

100%

のがこの製品を推奨

4
3
2

29/06/2016

Australia

Australia

Great!

I have been using Philips shavers for just over 40 years and will never use another brand. Totally satisfied. Also recently purchased Philips 3000series nose trimmer, also great.

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは HQ56/50 shaving heads に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは HQ56/50 shaving heads に対するレビューです

06/08/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Smart click system does not last!

It's the worst securing system from all shavers I had. Difficult to close, and it breaks easily, i.e. the notches on the red retainer rig are tiny and break off. Worst, when ordering new shaver heads (because thy do not last long either), these retainer rings are not included.

これは HQ56/51 shaving heads に対するレビューです

これは HQ56/51 shaving heads に対するレビューです

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