販売終了
DS8550/11
ご家庭でのリスニングに合ったサウンド
音楽、ゲーム、ビデオを思う存分楽しみましょう。スマートでシックなこのスピーカーは、iPod、iPhone、iPad のサウンドを高音質で再生します。内蔵充電池とワイヤレス Bluetooth ストリーミングで抜群の操作性も実現します。
iPod、iPhone、iPad 用
スマートなサウンド設計により、最高の低音を実現します。各ミッドレンジドライバーに割り当てられた音響容積は、スピーカーの音響要件を完全に満たしています。深く、引き締まった低音が出るため、力強く、豊かな低音の音色を楽しむことができます。
各ウーファーに割り当てられた 3L の豊富な音響容積が、正確に調整された後方放射型バスパイプと完璧に融合し、このコンパクトなスピーカーで、真に優れた、引き締まった低音を生み出すことができます。そのため、並外れてリアルで、臨場感あふれるサウンドを体感できます。
高度なピュアデジタル音響処理テクノロジーは、iPhone／iPod からのアナログオーディオ出力を使用するドッキングプレイヤーの従来のアナログオーディオ処理テクノロジーと比べて、格段に優れたサウンドパフォーマンスを実現します。iPhone／iPod のデジタルオーディオ出力を収集し、回路の各段階でデジタル処理を採用することにより、信号対ノイズ比が大幅に高くなります。その結果、完全にバランスが取れた、極めてクリアなサウンドが実現します。
2.5
5 中
2
レビュー
Lundy
25/08/2013
Australia
Very good sound
I think the sound quality is very good. i can sometimes hear a slight fuzzy popping noise so I have to turn it off for a while and it seems to go away for a bit. I think the base is very good. I have two little complaints about it, one being the bluetooth and the other being the aux connectivity. I find the bluetooth dropping out when connected to various different devices and it seems to lag (watching a video on my pc and the sound doesn't match the visual on the screen). The other minor complaint i have is that it is difficult to go from using it with bluetooth to plugging in the aux cable and want to use the aux (all when not wanting to use the remote). I think it is a little glitch. When changing from bluetooth to aux i have to put iphone on the dock to take it out of bluetooth mode then i can connect the aux cable and it will work.
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは DS8550 docking speaker に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは DS8550 docking speaker に対するレビューです
Chire
25/08/2013
Australia
Useless
The product was incompatible with the latest iPod product I had bought it for. It sits unused in a cupboard, having being replaced with a much cheaper competitive product
これは DS8550 docking speaker に対するレビューです
これは DS8550 docking speaker に対するレビューです