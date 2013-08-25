I think the sound quality is very good. i can sometimes hear a slight fuzzy popping noise so I have to turn it off for a while and it seems to go away for a bit. I think the base is very good. I have two little complaints about it, one being the bluetooth and the other being the aux connectivity. I find the bluetooth dropping out when connected to various different devices and it seems to lag (watching a video on my pc and the sound doesn't match the visual on the screen). The other minor complaint i have is that it is difficult to go from using it with bluetooth to plugging in the aux cable and want to use the aux (all when not wanting to use the remote). I think it is a little glitch. When changing from bluetooth to aux i have to put iphone on the dock to take it out of bluetooth mode then i can connect the aux cable and it will work.