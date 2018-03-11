There are many companies that sell LCD but what makes Philips Unique is the fact that they provide the lowest power consumption in the Industry and take it from me as i have a background in Electrical Engineering, but my Job is Graphic Design Thus i have a Unique prospective of Monitors. “when I was first was shopping for some monitors the other monitors I compared it to many of the other brands and some them used as much as double the wattage that the Philips Monitor used”. Information Philips Provides Philips always provides Detailed information about there products including stuff that many people might scratch not even think about this is great as its getting hard to find key points about products now days. Refresh Rate The Philips V-Line series is not really aimed at people like my self who need really good response times but yet They offer a very decent response time "Price", in future i will look at there higher end series next upgrade. Image Quality The Image Quality for a LCD VS my old LCD "which was another good brand" was shocking to say the leased the images where very crisp and clear and the colour was spot on, with no tweaking. “Well I do always turn down the back light due to the fact I have sensitive eyes…...” Contrast Ratio White is White and BLACK is very very very close to black which if you know anything about LCD's it takes allot of work to get that right and Philips did really well, its LED Back Light is even and I can honestly say can not see any light where it should not be including the back of the screen which means that all of the light is been used to Light the screen as it should. Extra Icing on the Cake…. The V-Series Provides Smart Control Software and I am sure most of you are thinking its sounds like a Gimmick right? WRONG, I have personally found this software very handy especially if I use the monitor on another machine sure its not meant for that but it works well and saves you playing with monitor buttons, plus you can use it to fine tune your screen to suite your needs as well as setting up screen Partitions as 27+ is allot of monitor to use and there are cases where your tasks don't need the full screen so this software comes in handy also has some Pivot functions as well and that might be less stressful on your video card. Experience with Philips LCD's I am also the proud owner of 3 Philips 273V5LHAB with another on the way. “2 years+ Still going like new” I also own Another Philips 273ELH In short I think if you buy any other brand you might need to get your self checked out Seriously….