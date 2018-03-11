販売終了
233V5LHAB/11
色鮮やかな高品質 LED 映像
このフィリップスディスプレイで、鮮やかな LED 画像をお楽しみください。HDMI 端子とステレオスピーカーを搭載したこのディスプレイは、魅力的な選択肢となるでしょう。
V Line
23 インチ（58.4 cm）
SmartControl Lite は、3D アイコンで操作する次世代の GUI モニターコントロールソフトウェア技術です。SmartControl Lite により、色、明るさ、スクリーンキャリブレーション、マルチメディア、ID 管理など、モニターのほとんどのパラメーターをマウスで微調整することができるようになりました。
LED バックライト搭載フィリップスモニターは、人間と動物に対して極めて毒性が高い天然物質の 1 つである水銀を含みません。したがって、製造から廃棄までのライフサイクルを通して、環境にやさしいディスプレイです。
フル点灯までの起動時間が短く、点灯後は安定した明るさを維持するホワイト LED を搭載しています。LED は減光の制御に優れ、高いコントラスト比を実現するほか、画面全体の明るさが均一なため、色の再現性にも優れています。また水銀が含まれておらず、リサイクルや廃棄処理が可能な環境に優しいデバイスです。
4.4
5 中
8
レビュー
88%
のがこの製品を推奨
Xbart
11/03/2018
Australia
Great monitor for the price
This is a great monitor for the price and it was easy to set up, just plugged it in and that was it
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです
blackice504
03/12/2015
Australia
Why i choose Philips.
There are many companies that sell LCD but what makes Philips Unique is the fact that they provide the lowest power consumption in the Industry and take it from me as i have a background in Electrical Engineering, but my Job is Graphic Design Thus i have a Unique prospective of Monitors. “when I was first was shopping for some monitors the other monitors I compared it to many of the other brands and some them used as much as double the wattage that the Philips Monitor used”. Information Philips Provides Philips always provides Detailed information about there products including stuff that many people might scratch not even think about this is great as its getting hard to find key points about products now days. Refresh Rate The Philips V-Line series is not really aimed at people like my self who need really good response times but yet They offer a very decent response time "Price", in future i will look at there higher end series next upgrade. Image Quality The Image Quality for a LCD VS my old LCD "which was another good brand" was shocking to say the leased the images where very crisp and clear and the colour was spot on, with no tweaking. “Well I do always turn down the back light due to the fact I have sensitive eyes…...” Contrast Ratio White is White and BLACK is very very very close to black which if you know anything about LCD's it takes allot of work to get that right and Philips did really well, its LED Back Light is even and I can honestly say can not see any light where it should not be including the back of the screen which means that all of the light is been used to Light the screen as it should. Extra Icing on the Cake…. The V-Series Provides Smart Control Software and I am sure most of you are thinking its sounds like a Gimmick right? WRONG, I have personally found this software very handy especially if I use the monitor on another machine sure its not meant for that but it works well and saves you playing with monitor buttons, plus you can use it to fine tune your screen to suite your needs as well as setting up screen Partitions as 27+ is allot of monitor to use and there are cases where your tasks don't need the full screen so this software comes in handy also has some Pivot functions as well and that might be less stressful on your video card. Experience with Philips LCD's I am also the proud owner of 3 Philips 273V5LHAB with another on the way. “2 years+ Still going like new” I also own Another Philips 273ELH In short I think if you buy any other brand you might need to get your self checked out Seriously….
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです
paul62
14/08/2015
Australia
27 inches is great
WOW WEE I should have bought one of these sooner I recommend this monitor for any age
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです
はい、この製品をお勧めします
これは 273V5LHAB LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite に対するレビューです