お問い合わせ内容に応じて選択ください。
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
|Nebulization rate
|
|JANコード
|
|販売名
|
|寸法：本体
|
|Nebulization capacity²
|
|重量
|
|電気的定格
|
|医療機器届出番号
|
|Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
|
|Maximum pressure of compressor³
|
|Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
|
|Average flow rate of compressor⁴
|
|Compressor Weight
|
|Battery Weight
|
|Compressor Size
|
|Battery Size
|
|Electrical requirements for Compressor
|
|Electrical requirements for Battery
|
|Operating range
|
|Nebulization rate
|
|JANコード
|
|Nebulization rate
|
|JANコード
|
|販売名
|
|寸法：本体
|
|Nebulization capacity²
|
|重量
|
|電気的定格
|
|医療機器届出番号
|
|Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
|
|Maximum pressure of compressor³
|
|Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
|
|Average flow rate of compressor⁴
|
|Compressor Weight
|
|Battery Weight
|
|Compressor Size
|
|Battery Size
|
|Electrical requirements for Compressor
|
|Electrical requirements for Battery
|
|Operating range
|
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
当社サイトを最適な状態で表示するには、最新バージョンの Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome、または Firefox をご利用ください。