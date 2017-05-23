検索文字列

イノスパイアミニ　 コンプレッサー ネブライザ Mini

非加熱式ネブライザ

コンパクトで軽量、外出先へ自由に持ち運べる利便性の高いコンプレッサーネブライザです。

特長
軽量・コンパクトで自由に持ち運べる

コンパクトで軽量、外出先へ自由に持ち運べる利便性の高いコンプレッサーネブライザです。付属の自動車用DCアダプタや、オプションの充電式バッテリーを使用することで、いつでもどこでもネブライザ吸入を行うことができます。

サイドストリームプラス ネブライザ

付属のサイドストリームプラス ネブライザは、ブデソニド吸入懸濁液を含む、様々な吸入用薬液／懸濁液に対応できます。分解も容易で、お手入れも簡単、より早く効率的な治療を提供いたします。

  • 軽量・コンパクトで自由に持ち運べる
  • サイドストリームプラス ネブライザ
軽量・コンパクトで自由に持ち運べる

サイドストリームプラス ネブライザ

付属のサイドストリームプラス ネブライザは、ブデソニド吸入懸濁液を含む、様々な吸入用薬液／懸濁液に対応できます。分解も容易で、お手入れも簡単、より早く効率的な治療を提供いたします。

仕様

製品情報
製品情報
Nebulization rate
  • 0.2 ml/min
JANコード
  • 4582214224206
販売名
  • イノスパイアミニ コンプレッサーネブライザ
寸法：本体
  • 8.89(W)×5.33(H)×11.43(D)cm
Nebulization capacity²
  • 8 ml
重量
  • 422g(オプションバッテリ使用時：610g)
電気的定格
  • 100〜240 VAC 50/60 Hz 12VDC
医療機器届出番号
  • 13B1X00221000104
Mass Median Diameter (MMD)²
  • ～5.0 µm
Maximum pressure of compressor³
  • 30 PSI
Maximum liter flow of compressor ³
  • ～8 l/min
Average flow rate of compressor⁴
  • 3.4 l/min
Compressor Weight
  • 422 g
Battery Weight
  • 188 g
Compressor Size
  • 11.43 x 8.89 x 5.33 cm
Battery Size
  • 11.43 x 8.89 x 2.03 cm
Electrical requirements for Compressor
  • 12V DC、1,250 mA
Electrical requirements for Battery
  • 12V DC、1,700 mAh
Operating range
  • 5～40°C
