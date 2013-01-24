ホームページ
逐次近似画像再構成法IMRは従来の画像再構成法の欠点を補い、低コントラスト分解能向上、バーチャルノイズ フリー*画像でCT画像診断に新しい方向性を提案します。専用画像再構成システム HyperSight IMRが高速撮影で得られたThin Sliceを短時間で処理し、ルーチン検査への応用を可能にしています。

特長
ナレッジ ベースの繰り返し実行される再構成技法 || 低被ばく、低造影剤量、低ノイズ

ナレッジ ベース逐次近似画像再構成による診断能向上

撮影時の被ばく量を60%～80%低減した場合、従来の（FBP）再構成と比較して低コントラスト検出能を43%～80%向上し、画像ノイズを70%～83%低減します。**
  • * In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Low-contrast detectability and noise were assessed using Reference Body Protocol comparing IMR to FBP; measured on 0.8 mm slices, tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers.
  • ** Image noise as defined by IEC standard 61223-3-5. Image noise was assessed using reference body protocol, on a phantom. Data on file.

