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販売終了

ワイヤレス Bluetooth® ヘッドフォン

SHB7250/00

3.8

| (12) レビュー | 80% のがこの製品を推奨

ハイレゾサウンド

Philips SHB7250 を Bluetooth 接続で使用すればケーブルは不要。音質も損なわれず、深みのある低音とオリジナルのままのクリアなサウンドが楽しめます。音楽と通話を簡単に切り替えられ、柔らかいクッション付きイヤーシェルで外出時にも快適に装着できます。

すべての特長を見る

を再現するデジタルバスブースト

ハイレゾサウンド

  • 40mm ドライバー／密閉型

  • オーバーイヤー

  • ソフトなイヤークッション

40mm ネオジウムドライバーが力強い低音とクリアなサウンドを実現

40mm ネオジウムドライバーが力強い低音とクリアなサウンドを実現

調節可能なイヤーシェルとヘッドバンドが快適にフィット

調節可能なイヤーシェルとヘッドバンドが快適にフィット

人間工学に基づいて設計され、調節可能なイヤーシェルとヘッドバンドを持つヘッドフォンは、快適にフィットし外出先でも安心して使えます。

コンパクトな折りたたみデザインで携帯が便利

コンパクトな折りたたみデザインで携帯が便利

持ち運び時の快適さを追求して繊細に設計された Bluetooth ヘッドフォンは、折りたたみ式で携帯にも収納にも便利です。部品を簡単に動かせるヒンジなど厳選された部材で構成されたヘッドフォンは旅の友に最適です。

技術仕様

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レビュー

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3.8

5 中

12

レビュー

80%

のがこの製品を推奨

14/01/2022

Australia

Australia

Impressed !!

Theese Headphones are so good, Music sound is high and great bass, and when calling with the Headphones the sound is great and the receiver hears me very good. There's no connection problem at all ! When running the headphones stays on ears and do not fall off.

気に入った点

Sound, Bass, Connection, Looks, easy to use, Equalizer.

気に入らない点

..... honest ... There is NO cons !?

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

使用日 2021-01-14

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

使用日 2021-01-14

26/10/2019

Australia

Australia

These headphones are my most favourite yet

I'm usually very picky with what I buy. Reading reviews online in February 2017 I thought these would be a good choice. And they definitely were! They've still been going strong after 2 years of being accidentally dropped, getting sat on, and even getting water tipped through them!

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

26/08/2018

Australia

Australia

Long lasting battery and product

I've had my set since dicksmith closed, still in great shape I workout 6 out of 7 days use these headphones ea time for 1hr to 2hrs the battery life is legendary and super soft cushioning ear piece, adjustable headset too I have a small head and they fit great , BT feature is strong . Only down fall is the call function is poor especially in a gym or noisey place reciever cant heaf what ur saying! Would I buy another pair once mine die ? Definitely yes

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

はい、この製品をお勧めします

これは SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones に対するレビューです

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フィリップス製品、サービス、イベント、プロモーションに関する（自分の嗜好や行動に基づいた）情報の受信を希望します。購読はいつでも簡単に中止することができます。

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注釈

  1. 実際の値は異なる場合があります

  2. （付属ヘッドフォンケーブル使用の場合）