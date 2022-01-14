I have been using this product now for about 10 months and love it. The only downside I have nowadays is that I have been seeing that the headset will turn off and then turn on immediately around every 5 mins. Even if I turn the headset off using the power button and use the cable it still turns on and off intermittently. Would love to find out the root cause of the problem as I use this everyday for my commute. I even tried to do the reset as outlined on the user manual.