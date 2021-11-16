The first thing that caught attention about the packaging for the Philips Air Mask replaceable filter is that it actually features a picture of the product. It was especially helpful to include the service life table on the side of the packaging, this serve as a useful reminder to the user on how often to change the replaceable filter. I was glad to find that each of the 5 replaceable mask is individually plastic wrap as it makes it continent and hygienic to carry a replacement mask filter with you on the go (example on overseas trip). It is quick and easy to replace the replaceable filter on the Phillip Fresh Air Mask, it takes me less than a minute to get it change. Lastly the price for a pack of 5 replaceable filter feels reasonable to me. Compared to replaceable filter some of the other available electronic mask currently available in the market, this is one of the most reasonably priced.