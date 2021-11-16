販売終了
FY0086/00
4.9
5 中
9
レビュー
maxximum
16/11/2021
Singapore
プロモーションの一部
Good value for money replaceable mask filter
The first thing that caught attention about the packaging for the Philips Air Mask replaceable filter is that it actually features a picture of the product. It was especially helpful to include the service life table on the side of the packaging, this serve as a useful reminder to the user on how often to change the replaceable filter. I was glad to find that each of the 5 replaceable mask is individually plastic wrap as it makes it continent and hygienic to carry a replacement mask filter with you on the go (example on overseas trip). It is quick and easy to replace the replaceable filter on the Phillip Fresh Air Mask, it takes me less than a minute to get it change. Lastly the price for a pack of 5 replaceable filter feels reasonable to me. Compared to replaceable filter some of the other available electronic mask currently available in the market, this is one of the most reasonably priced.
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです
Jezying
08/11/2021
Singapore
プロモーションの一部
Convenient and hygenic
Happy to see that Masks are Individually packed, it is very important! Glad to receive the filter masks as its a need to change the filter after use. There is 5 pieces inside and I love that it is convienient to pack to go as the filter once its soiled it has to be changed, no need to repack it into another clean sanitized bag. The filter recommended service life is also mentioned however it is deemed by the user to change it frequently or by the chart. I would prefer if it can be washed to reuse as the price for filter is on the high side. But the ease of using it, and it stays in place makes it comfortable and idiot proof to assemble.
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです
AminLuna
05/11/2021
Singapore
プロモーションの一部
Superb
Packed really neatly, the box of replaceable filters look premium. Although a bit pricey, this pack of 5 can last me about 2 weeks since it's 122 hours per filter. If I don't go out too long, I could actually wear it again the next time I'm out. The quality of each filter is good, thick and really made to detail. Would recommend.
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです
これは Air Mask Replaceable Filter FY0086/00 Series 6000 に対するレビューです