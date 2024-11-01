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Turbo Power

レーザーアテローム切除カテーテル

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Turbo Powerは、病変の大部分をワンステップで除去し、リモート自動回転による方向制御が可能です。Turbo Powerは、ISR治療に関して実証済みかつ承認済みの唯一のアテローム切除カテーテルです。

お問い合わせ
特長
Maximal luminal gain
Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸

Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain
偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸
詳細情報
Maximal luminal gain
Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸
臨床的優位性
臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹

臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性
レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹
詳細情報
臨床的優位性
臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹
正確な方向性のコントロール
正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。

正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール
リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。
詳細情報
正確な方向性のコントロール
正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。
ファイバーパック偏心回転
ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰

ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転
石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰
詳細情報
ファイバーパック偏心回転
ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰
  • Maximal luminal gain
  • 臨床的優位性
  • 正確な方向性のコントロール
  • ファイバーパック偏心回転
全機能を見る
Maximal luminal gain
Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸

Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain
偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸
詳細情報
Maximal luminal gain
Maximal luminal gain

Maximal luminal gain

偏心ファイバパックの回転はファイバ間のデッドスペースを低減し、より広い表面積の効果的な使用を可能にします。⁸
臨床的優位性
臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹

臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性
レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹
詳細情報
臨床的優位性
臨床的優位性

臨床的優位性

レベル1の臨床データに裏付けられた唯一のアテローム切除機器です。Excite** ISR前向き無作為化対照試験では、これまでの研究の中で最長の病変である高難易度の実症例も含め、PTA単独療法に対する優位性が示されました。¹
正確な方向性のコントロール
正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。

正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール
リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。
詳細情報
正確な方向性のコントロール
正確な方向性のコントロール

正確な方向性のコントロール

リモート自動回転は正確な方向性のコントロールを可能にし、医師は必要に応じて、病変の大部分を直接処置することができます。
ファイバーパック偏心回転
ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰

ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転
石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰
詳細情報
ファイバーパック偏心回転
ファイバーパック偏心回転

ファイバーパック偏心回転

石灰化病変における横断効率を高め、困難な症例でのデリバリー性を向上させます。¹⁰

仕様

モデル番号423-050
モデル番号423-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.3 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.5 mm
最大適合ガイドワイヤ
  • 0.018インチ
適合シース
  • 7F
-
  • -
最大シャフト径
  • 2.31mm
有効長
  • 120 cm
フルエンス
  • 30～60 mJ/mm²
パルス数/秒
  • 25～80 Hz
モデル番号420-050
モデル番号420-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.0 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.0 mm
最大適合ガイドワイヤ
  • 0.018インチ
適合シース
  • 6F
-
  • -
最大シャフト径
  • 2.06mm
有効長
  • 150 cm
フルエンス
  • 30～60 mJ/mm²
パルス数/秒
  • 25～80 Hz
モデル番号423-050
モデル番号423-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.3 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.5 mm
モデル番号420-050
モデル番号420-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.0 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.0 mm
すべての仕様を見る
モデル番号423-050
モデル番号423-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.3 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.5 mm
最大適合ガイドワイヤ
  • 0.018インチ
適合シース
  • 7F
-
  • -
最大シャフト径
  • 2.31mm
有効長
  • 120 cm
フルエンス
  • 30～60 mJ/mm²
パルス数/秒
  • 25～80 Hz
モデル番号420-050
モデル番号420-050
先端部最大径
  • 2.0 mm
最小血管径
  • ≧3.0 mm
最大適合ガイドワイヤ
  • 0.018インチ
適合シース
  • 6F
-
  • -
最大シャフト径
  • 2.06mm
有効長
  • 150 cm
フルエンス
  • 30～60 mJ/mm²
パルス数/秒
  • 25～80 Hz
  • 1. Dippel et al. Randomized Controlled Study of Excimer Laser Atherectomy for Treatment of Femoropopliteal In-stent Restenosis: Initial EXCITE ISR Results (2015). JACC 8(1): 92-101.
  • 2. Saxon et al (2013). Heparin bonded, expanded polytetrafluoroethylene lined stent graft in the treatment of femoropopliteal artery disease. JVIR; 24(2).
  • 3. McKinsey J, Zellar T, Rocha-Singh K, et al. Lower Extremity Revascularization Using Directional Atherectomy: 12-Moth Prospective Results of the DEFINITIVE LE Study, JACC Cardiovasc Interv 7 (2014) pp. 923-933.
  • 4. Maehara A, et al. JETSTREAM Atherectomy System can remove superficial calcium in severely calcified peripheral arteries. Abstract Poster, ISET Jan 2013.
  • 5. Babaev A, et al. Tissue Removal Assessment with Ultrasound of the SFA and Popliteal Study (TRUTH): Orbital Atherectomy Acute Date and Intravascular Ultrasound Analysis. JACC Vol 64/11/Suppl B, TCT-131.
  • 6. 最大管腔ゲインの定義は、狭窄部の50%以上の減少。
  • 7. Spectraneticsベンチマーク調査、未発表データは要望に応じて提供可能。Coll Cardio. 2004;43:1959-1963.
  • 8. 社内資料（D040242-00）
  • 9. 社内資料（ECO031891）
  • *7F Turbo-Powerと2.0 Turbo-Eliteの比較時。6F Turbo-Powerと2.0 Turbo-Eliteを比較した場合の管腔ゲインは10%超の増加。
  • **Excite ISRでは、Turbo-TandemとPTAの併用時およびPTA単独時について安全性と有効性が試験されました。Turbo-Powerは実質的にTurbo-Tandemと同等です。
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  • ラベルを必ず読み、使用上の指示に従ってください。
  • 当社の医療機器は、当該機器の使用法のトレーニングを含めたインターベンション処置の訓練を受けた医師およびチームのみが使用する必要があります。
  • 当社は、製品の仕様を予告なく変更する権利を留保します。
  • ©2025 Koniklijke Philips N.V. All rights reserved. 記載されている製品名などの固有名詞は、Koninklijke Philips N.V.またはその他の会社の商標または登録商標です。

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これより外部のサイトに移動します。ここからのサイトはお客様へのサービスを提供しますが、それらの情報について弊社は連携や承認、内容を保証するものではございません。

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