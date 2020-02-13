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過去最大規模の生理学試験において臨床検証された、患者の転帰に裏付けられた iFR により、コスト、処置時間、患者の不快感がどのように低減されるのかをご覧ください。
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Philips expands open patient monitoring ecosystem to help health systems keep sight of patients beyond the bedsideClick here to learn more
Philips introduces Alturion ultrasound system with AI-powered workflows for high-volume clinical environmentsClick here to learn more
Philips and University of Washington collaborate to accelerate innovation in advanced MRI careClick here to learn more