Computational pathology とは

Computational pathology とは

コンピュテーショナルパソロジー

Computational pathologyは、深層機械学習や、画像分析、ビッグデータの統合によって、診断精度を高め、次世代の病理医に変革をもたらします。

フィリップスは、Computational pathologyを臨床応用するため、解析ソフトウェアとのシームレスな連携、柔軟で拡張性の高いITプラットフォームを提供していきます。
Computational Pathologyは、
病理医による患者ケアの向上に役立ちます。

Computational pathology に対するニーズ¹

デジタルパソロジーの発展により、次世代型病理診断ワークフローの実現は目前まで迫ってきています。がん治療では、日々進化するPrecision medicineや個別化治療によってパラダイムシフトが起こりました。

病理医はがん治療における個別化医療の中心的存在で、疾患の確定診断を最初に行っています。これはこの先も変わらないでしょう。

デジタルパソロジーの発展により、次世代型病理診断ワークフローの実現は目前まで迫ってきています。がん治療では、日々進化するPrecision Medicineや個別化治療によってパラダイムシフトが起こりました。
病理医はがん治療における個別化医療の中心的存在で、疾患の確定診断を最初に行っています。これはこの先も変わらないでしょう。

作業負荷の増加2

70%

フロー
今後20年以内に予測されている新規のがん症例の上昇

20%

時計
病理医が毎週残業しているまたは作業をアウトソースしなければならない割合

病理医の不足3

60%

55+
55歳以上の現役病理医の割合

10%

2008年～2013年における現役病理医数の減少

カスタマーボイス

Ian Ellisの動画
Jeroen van der Laakの動画
臨床アルゴリズム

臨床アルゴリズム5

当社は、複数組織に対する臨床意思決定をサポートするため、CE-IVD承認アルゴリズムを提供する綿密な計画を立てています。 まずは、病理医によるER、PR、HER2、およびKi-67臨床評価をサポートするための、デジタル画像分析アプリケーションを提供します。
TissueMark

TissueMarkにより分子病理学を牽引6

深層学習を使用して、迅速な腫瘍組織サンプルの分析、腫瘍純度の測定のほか、マクロダイセクション、核酸抽出、および固形腫瘍の分子プロファイリングの品質・信頼性向上が可能です。
Xplore

Xploreによる研究と発見7

強力かつ包括的な画像とデータ管理プラットフォームにおける、デジタルパソロジー研究データの保管や調査により、バイオマーカーの発見と組織を利用した研究を促進します。
関連製品

IntelliSiteの画像

Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution

確立された技術を用いた、
病理診断のための
デジタルパソロジー
ソリューション
リソース

関連記事

出版物：Computational pathology of pre-treatment biopsies identifies lymphocyte density as a predictor of response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in breast cancer

出版物：Deep learning algorithm diagnoses skin cancer as well as seasoned dermatologists

出版物：Artificial Intelligence Achieves Near-Human Performance in Diagnosing Breast Cancer

1. Louis DN et al, Computational pathology: an emerging definition, Arch Pathol Lab Med, Volume 138, Issue 9, 2014

2. Louis DN et al, Computational Pathology. A Path Ahead, Arch Pathol Lab Med, Vol 140,  2016
