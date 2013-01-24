サービスプロバイダー

当社は、当社による本サービスの運営、提供、改善、把握、カスタマイズ、サポートおよび販売を支援するために、サードパーティのサービスプロバイダーと協力します。



当社は、お客様の個人情報を以下のサービスプロバイダーと共有する場合があります。



IT プロバイダー、クラウドプロバイダー

こうしたサービスプロバイダーは、本アプリの実行や本サービスの提供で必要なハードウェア、ソフトウェア、ネットワーキング、ストレージ、トランザクションサービス、関連テクノロジーを提供しています。





当社は、このアプリの支払機能 (アプリストアを含む) に関連した財務データを処理するサービスプロバイダーである WorldPay をはじめ、決済処理を行う第三者と提携しています。



フィリップスは、自社と同等水準の十分なデータ保護をお客様の個人情報に適用することを、これらサービスプロバイダーに対して求めています。また当社では、サービスプロバイダーは上述した固有の目的に限り、当社が指示した個人情報のみを処理し、彼らが固有のサービスを提供する上で必要な最低量のデータにアクセスし、お客様の個人情報のセキュリティを保護するよう求めています。





その他の第三者

フィリップスは、お客様の個人情報を独自の目的で処理する第三者とも提携する場合があります。フィリップスは、お客様の個人情報を独自の目的で使用する第三者と個人情報を共有する場合、適用法に従ってお客様にその旨を必ず通知し、お客様の同意を得てから個人情報を共有するものとします。この場合、各社のプライバシーに関する通知書の、収集される個人情報のタイプ、情報の使用/処理/保護方法など、第三者のプライバシーに関する取り組みについて述べた部分をよくお読みください。



フィリップスは、事業またはその一部を別の会社に売却することがあります。そのような所有権の移転には、事業に直接関連したお客様の個人情報が買収企業に移転する場合も含まれます。フィリップスは、合併、買収、事業再編、資産売却に関連し、または法律その他の適用によって、当社のプライバシーに関する通知に定められている当社のすべての権利と義務を系列会社に自由に譲渡することができ、お客様の個人情報を系列会社、後継組織、または新しい事業主に譲渡する場合があります。



お客様から要請があれば、お客様の個人情報を以下の第三者サービスプロバイダーと共有することがあります。



Delta Dental (米国のみ)

ONVZ (オランダ限定)

Amazon (お客様の国で Amazon DRS がサービス対象の場合。詳細は以下をご覧ください)。





これら第三者サービスプロバイダーは、独自のサービスをお客様に提供することがあります。お客様からの要請または適用法のもと、あるいはその両方に従い、当社はお客様の個人情報をこれらの第三者サービスプロバイダーと共有することがあります。





We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

