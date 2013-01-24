Philips Sonicareのプライバシーに関する通知


プライバシーに関する本通知の最終改訂日は 2019 年7 月 [25] 日です。

Philips Sonicare (以下「アプリ」といいます) は、歯磨きと口腔衛生の習慣を向上させる方法について世界各地の利用者にアドバイスを提供する (以下「サービス」といいます) アプリです。本アプリは、Philips Sonicare に接続された歯ブラシ（以下「ブラシヘッド」といいます）および本アプリ、またはそのいずれかが収集・処理した個人情報を使用しています。
 

プライバシーに関する本通知の目的は、当社が収集するデータの種類、収集する理由、データの処理方法、お客様個人の権利など、お客様が本サービスを利用する際の当社のプライバシー慣行について理解していただくことにあります。このプライバシーに関する通知が適用される対象は、ブラシヘッドおよび本アプリ、またはそのいずれかによって収集または処理し、Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC またはその系列会社／子会社（以下「フィリップス」、「当社」といいます）が管理する個人情報です。

当社の Cookie に関する通知と利用規約もご一読ください。利用規約は、お客様が本サービスをご利用される際の条件を定めるものです。

収集される個人情報とその目的


本アプリへのアクセス、ダウンロード、インストールなど、当社が提供するサービスをご利用の際、当社は下記に詳述するお客様の個人情報を受信または収集します。
account data

機密性の高い個人データ

当社はオーラルケアに関する以下のデータを収集します。

 

  • お客様の歯磨き習慣、毎回の歯磨き情報、歯磨きのモード、ブラシが歯に当たる位置、ブラシの動作、ブラシにかかる圧力など、お使いのブラシヘッドが検知した歯磨きの記録。

  • オーラルケアデータ (ブラッシング目標のほか、フロスで歯垢を除去することやリンスの使用などのオーラルケアの習慣/活動を含む) と「カスタマイズ」ページのオンボーディング質問表、気になるエリアに対する回答内容 (歯垢の形成、出血の範囲、歯ぐきの後退、虫歯の可能性など) および、お客様が歯磨きを開始した位置 (すなわち、お客様が歯磨きを開始した際にブラシヘッドが口内がどの位置にあったか)。

    歯磨き中にフィードバックやリアルタイムでのガイダンスを提供するサービス、磨き残した場所を即座に示す、お客様の利用状況に合わせてカスタマイズするサービス、ブラシヘッドが適切に歯磨きを行っているかをトラッキングし、ブラシヘッド交換時に通知するサービス、マウスウォッシュや舌洗浄のお知らせサインを送るサービスなどを提供する際、当社はこのデータを収集します。また、お客様のオーラルケアデータは新製品・サービスの開発データとして使用します。


お客様がアプリ内でフィリップス製品のおすすめ情報を受け取ることをご希望されると、当社はお客様のオーラルケアデータを解析し、より良い歯磨きが行える製品をおすすめします。センシティブな個人情報

EU 一般データ保護規則第 9.2.a 条のもと、当社で機密データを収集する際にはお客様に事前に通知し、お客様から明示的な同意を得ます。上記で定める以外の機密性の高い個人情報 (社会保障番号、人種または民族に関連した情報、政治的意見、宗教上/哲学上/その他の信条、健康状態、性生活または性指向、生体情報または遺伝的特性、犯罪歴、労働組合への加入など) を、本アプリ上または本アプリ経由、あるいはその他の手段で当社に送信または開示しないようお願いいたします。
 

 

詳細を表示詳細を非表示

アカウントデータ

お客様がアカウントを作成する際、当社はお客様の個人情報を収集します。お客様は、MyPhilips アカウントか、ご自分のソーシャルメディアプロフィールからアプリにログインできます。当社はお客様の名前、メールアドレス、在住国、言語、パスワードなどの個人情報を収集します。お客様が中国にお住まいの場合は、お客様の電話番号も収集されます。

  • ソーシャルメディア経由でログインすることを選択した場合、当社が収集する個人情報には、基本的な公的プロフィール（たとえば、プロフィール写真、ID、性別、プロフィール URL、生年月日、ホームページ、所在地）およびメールが含まれることがあります。この場合、お客様のソーシャルメディアのプロバイダーは、お客様がソーシャルメディアのアカウントを使用して本アプリを使用し、ログインするという事実に基づいて情報を収集する場合があります。お客様のソーシャルメディアプロバイダーのプライバシーに関する通知（たとえば、FacebookGoogle+）を読んで、収集される個人情報のタイプ、情報の使用／処理／保護方法など、サードパーティのプライバシー慣行について理解してください。

 

  • 収集した個人情報は、お客様のアカウントの作成や管理を目的として使用します。お客様はご自分のアカウントからアプリに安全にログインできます。アプリへのログインを希望されるお客様が MyPhilips アカウントを作成すると、当社から、ユーザー名とパスワードの確認とともに、お客様のお問い合わせへの回答、サービス関連の情報提供に限定したお知らせ、オプトインするお客様宛にダイレクトマーケティングをお送りすることへの受諾をお願いする内容のウェルカムメールをお送りします。MyPhilips アカウントから、フィリップスが提供する製品やサービスの発注、プロモーション企画やゲームへの参加、フィリップスがお客様のソーシャルメディアで展開するプロモーション関連行動 (「いいね」や「シェア」をクリックするなど) への参加、製品テストやアンケートへの参加も可能です。
     

当社はお客様のデータを利用してサービスを提供しますが、こうした処理は利用規約の当事者であるお客様に対する義務であり、EU 一般データ保護規則第 6.1条 (b) のもと、合法的行為であるとみなします。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Data filled in by you

ブラシヘッドのデータ

ブラシヘッドの取り付け、アクセス、ご利用にあたって、お客様固有のブラシヘッド ユーザー番号など、当該ブラシヘッド固有の情報を収集する場合があります。



アプリは (i) お客様のブラシヘッドご利用時間とバッテリー量、および (ii) ブラシヘッドの形式と製品寿命も記録します。
 

当社ではこのデータをもとに、お客様がご利用のブラシヘッドからアプリにアクセスし、ブラシヘッドの歯磨き状況を追跡して、交換時期をお知らせするタイミングを算出します。

当社では、ブラシヘッドのデータはサービス提供目的に限定して処理しているため、一般データ保護規則第 6.1条 (b) のもと、かかる処理の行使は利用規約の当事者であるお客様に対する義務であり、合法的行為であるとみなします。
 

 

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Cookies

Cookie

一部の国では、本サービスを運用、提供、改善、理解、カスタマイズする目的で、Cookie やタグ、その他の同様のテクノロジー (以下「Cookie」といいます) を使用しています。Cookie はモバイルデバイスを認識し、お客様固有のユーザーデバイス番号、お使いのモバイルデバイスのIP アドレス、お使いのモバイルインターネットブラウザやオペレーティングシステム、セッションおよびご利用データ、サービス関連の性能情報など、お客様のアプリ利用状況の個人情報を収集します

 

当社はお客様の同意を得てから Cookie を使用するものとします。このアプリでの Cookie の使用についての詳しい情報は、本アプリのプライバシー設定から、Cookie に関する通知の項を参照してください。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Location data

トランザクション情報

お客様が当社の有料サービスを利用している場合、当社は、アプリストアやお客様の支払い処理に携わる第三者処理機関などが発行した領収書をはじめとする情報と支払確認を受領することがあります。

カスタマーサポート
お客様がカスタマーサポートのご利用を希望される場合、当社がお客様のニーズに即したサポートが実施できるよう、お客様の連絡先や連絡方法など、サービスご利用関連情報のご提供をお願いすることがあります。当社はカスタマーサポート、サービスの改善、修正、カスタマイズなどのサービスを運用し、お客様に提供いたします。当社は、ご質問に回答する目的でもお客様の情報を使用します。

当社では、利用規約の当事者であるお客様のカスタマーサポートデータの処理は、契約履行上の義務であり、EU 一般データ保護規則第 6.1条 (b) のもと、合法的行為であるとみなします。

サポート

お客様は、当社がサポートをお客様に提供できるように、お客様による本サービスの利用に関する情報（お客様とフィリップスのやり取り、およびお客様との連絡方法を含む）を当社に提供することができます。当社による本サービスの運営と提供には、サポートの提供ならびに本サービスの改善、修正およびカスタマイズが含まれます。また、お客様が当社に連絡する場合、当社はお客様に対応するためにお客様の情報を利用します。
 

当社は、お客様によるカスタマーサポートの処理について、お客様が当事者である契約の履行に必要であり、Regulation (EU) 2016/679 第 6.1(b) 条に基づき合法であると考えています。
Combined data

組み合わせデータ

当社は、アカウントデータや Cookie といったお客様の個人データに、Philipsのデジタルチャネルとのやり取りやご利用中に取得したソーシャルメディアやウェブサイト、電子メール、アプリ、および IP アドレス、Cookie、モバイルデバイス情報など、接続した結果得られた情報のほか、お客様によるクリックやタップなどのコミュニケーション、ロケーション情報の詳細、訪問したウェブサイトなどのデータを統合する場合があります。

 

当社では、お客様の統合データをコンテンツ、アプリ、デバイス、サービスの機能やユーザビリティーの向上に使用するほか、新製品・サービスの開発にも使用します。この場合、当社は、統合データの処理がフィリップスの正当な利益に基づいており、かつEU 一般データ保護規則第 6.1条 (f) のもと、合法的行為であるとみなします。EU 一般データ保護規則第 9.2 条 (a) のもと、当社はお客様に通知して明示的な同意を得たのち、機密データを収集します。当社では社内外両方に公開する可能性がある出版物、プレゼンテーション、レポート、またはその他 (マーケティング) ツールの作成にあたり、統合データの集計結果から個別の個人情報を削除したものを利用する場合があります。

お客様の好みやオンライン行動に基づいてお客様が興味を持つと考えられるフィリップス製品、サービス、イベント、プロモーションに関する販促情報を受け取ることをお客様がオプトインしている場合、当社は、メール、電話、その他のデジタルチャネル (モバイルアプリやソーシャルメディアなど) を介してマーケティング/販促情報をお客様に送信することがあります。コミュニケーションの内容をお客様の好みや行動に合わせてカスタマイズし、お客様一人ひとりの目的に適ったエクスペリエンスを提供できるよう、当社ではお客様の統合データを分析することがあります。当社はお客様の同意を必ず得たのち、販促情報を送信するものとします。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示

アクセス許可

サービス提供目的でお客様のモバイルデバイスのセンサー (カメラ、Wi-Fi、ジオロケーション、Bluetooth など) やその他のデータ (写真、アジェンダ、連絡先情報など) にアクセスするための許可がアプリで必要な場合、当社はお客様の同意を求めるものとします。



  • Bluetooth。ブラシヘッドとアプリを接続する際、アプリからBluetooth 接続が求められます。Bluetooth 接続は、モバイルデバイスの設定からいつでもブロックできます

  • 位置情報。本アプリとブラシヘッドとを接続する際、Android オペレーティングシステムでは大まかなジオロケーション情報が求められます。

    オペレーティングシステムでは、ジオロケーション情報でアプリのそばにブラシヘッドがあることを認識します。ただし、フィリップスはいかなる方法でもそれらのデータを処理しません。フィリップスは、ご使用のモバイルデバイス上の本アプリに保存されているデータにはアクセスしません。お客様がご自分のプロフィールまたは本アプリ、あるいはその両方を削除すると、ご使用のモバイルデバイスからデータが削除されます。

     ジオロケーション情報の収集は、モバイルデバイスの設定からいつでもブロックできます。

  • ファイル。本アプリでは、モバイルデバイス上で言語の構成を保存するためのフイルや本アプリの動作上必要なその他のファイル (グラフィック、メディアファイル、またはその他の大きなプログラム資産など) へのアクセスを求めます。お客様が本アプリを削除すると、ご使用のモバイルデバイスからデータが削除されます。

  • ご利用のモバイルデバイスのオペレーティングシステムによっては、アクセス許可を得ることが技術的な前提条件となる場合があります。この場合、アプリから、かかるセンサーやデータへのアクセス許可を求める場合があります。ただし当社では、お客様にサービスを提供する上で必要な場合を除き、データの収集はお客様から必ず同意を得てから行うものとします
詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Third parties

個人情報の共有先


このプライバシーに関する通知と適用法のもと、フィリップスは第三者サービスプロバイダー、ビジネスパートナー、その他の第三者機関にお客様の個人情報を開示する場合があります。

サービスプロバイダー

当社は、当社による本サービスの運営、提供、改善、把握、カスタマイズ、サポートおよび販売を支援するために、サードパーティのサービスプロバイダーと協力します。
 

当社は、お客様の個人情報を以下のサービスプロバイダーと共有する場合があります。

 

  •  IT プロバイダー、クラウドプロバイダー
    こうしたサービスプロバイダーは、本アプリの実行や本サービスの提供で必要なハードウェア、ソフトウェア、ネットワーキング、ストレージ、トランザクションサービス、関連テクノロジーを提供しています。

  • 決済

当社は、このアプリの支払機能 (アプリストアを含む) に関連した財務データを処理するサービスプロバイダーである WorldPay をはじめ、決済処理を行う第三者と提携しています。

フィリップスは、自社と同等水準の十分なデータ保護をお客様の個人情報に適用することを、これらサービスプロバイダーに対して求めています。また当社では、サービスプロバイダーは上述した固有の目的に限り、当社が指示した個人情報のみを処理し、彼らが固有のサービスを提供する上で必要な最低量のデータにアクセスし、お客様の個人情報のセキュリティを保護するよう求めています。

その他の第三者

フィリップスは、お客様の個人情報を独自の目的で処理する第三者とも提携する場合があります。フィリップスは、お客様の個人情報を独自の目的で使用する第三者と個人情報を共有する場合、適用法に従ってお客様にその旨を必ず通知し、お客様の同意を得てから個人情報を共有するものとします。この場合、各社のプライバシーに関する通知書の、収集される個人情報のタイプ、情報の使用/処理/保護方法など、第三者のプライバシーに関する取り組みについて述べた部分をよくお読みください。
 

フィリップスは、事業またはその一部を別の会社に売却することがあります。そのような所有権の移転には、事業に直接関連したお客様の個人情報が買収企業に移転する場合も含まれます。フィリップスは、合併、買収、事業再編、資産売却に関連し、または法律その他の適用によって、当社のプライバシーに関する通知に定められている当社のすべての権利と義務を系列会社に自由に譲渡することができ、お客様の個人情報を系列会社、後継組織、または新しい事業主に譲渡する場合があります。
 

お客様から要請があれば、お客様の個人情報を以下の第三者サービスプロバイダーと共有することがあります。
   

  • Delta Dental (米国のみ)
  • ONVZ (オランダ限定)
  • Amazon (お客様の国で Amazon DRS がサービス対象の場合。詳細は以下をご覧ください)。

これら第三者サービスプロバイダーは、独自のサービスをお客様に提供することがあります。お客様からの要請または適用法のもと、あるいはその両方に従い、当社はお客様の個人情報をこれらの第三者サービスプロバイダーと共有することがあります。



We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time you use the App and Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations)Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
 
Spacer
 

Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services. Philips is committed to store your personal data in your region, with cloud services in ${cloud_providers_locations}.
 
Spacer
 

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.
 
 
 

Payment

These providers handle financial data in relation to in-app purchases.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

Grooming App service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Grooming App such as${app_service_providers_purpose}.

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Third parties

Amazon Dash Replenishment サービス

当社では一部諸国で BrushSync Reorder サービス (以下「BrushSync」といいます) を展開しています。お客様が BrushSync をサブスクライブすると、アプリは Amazon の Dash Replenishment サービス (以下「DRS」といいます) 経由でブラシヘッドの自動発注が可能になります。このサービスを受けるお客様はご自分の Amazon アカウントにログインし、Amazon からサービスを受けられるよう設定する必要があります。収集される個人情報のタイプや情報の使用、処理、保護方法など、Amazon のプライバシーに関する取り組みについては、同社利用規約プライバシーに関する通知をお読みください。


お客様が BrushSync のサブスクライブを設定すると、当社は Amazon と以下のデータを共有します。ブラシヘッドのシリアル番号、ブラシヘッドのモデル (hx 番号)、新しいブラシヘッドの発注時期 (以下「BrushSync データといいます」)。お客様のサブスクリプション履歴を追跡管理するため、当社ではお客様の Amazon カスタマー ID を保存します。お客様が BrushSync のサブスクリプションを解除すると、当社はかかるカスタマー ID を削除するものとします。お客様は、いつでも (i) アプリの「マイブラシヘッド」ページの再注文設定から注文の停止や変更、(ii) Amazon 経由の発注キャンセルが可能です。

お客様が上記の目的で BrushSync をサブスクライブした場合に限り、Amazon カスタマー ID と連携させて処理するので、利用規約の当事者であるお客様に対する義務であり、EU 一般データ保護規則の第 6.1条 (b) のもと、合法的行為であるとみなします。

 

詳細を表示詳細を非表示

国境を越えるデータ移転

お客様の個人情報は、当社施設の所在国、または当社と提携関係にあるサービスプロバイダーの所在国である任意の国で保存、または処理される場合があり、お客様は当社サービスのご利用により、お客様の国とは異なるデータ保護規則が採用されている可能性のある、居住国以外の国への情報移転 (が該当した場合は、それ) を承諾したとみなされます。状況によっては、当該国の裁判所、法執行機関、規制機関、公安当局がお客様の個人情報にアクセスする権利を付与される場合があります。


お客様が EEA (欧州経済領域) 域内に居住する場合、お客様の個人情報は、EEA 基準のもと、適正な水準のデータ保護を実施すると欧州委員会が認識する、EEA 以外の諸国における当社系列会社またはサービスプロバイダーに移転される可能性があります (当該国を網羅したリストはこちらhttp://ec.europa.eu/justice/data-protection/international-transfers/adequacy/index_en.htm で確認できます)。欧州委員会によって保護レベルが適切とみなされていない国 (米国など) への EEA からのデータの移転について、当社は、お客様、サプライヤー、ビジネスパートナーのデータに関するフィリップスの拘束的企業準則や、お客様の個人情報を保護するために欧州委員会によって採用されている標準的な契約条項など、適切な保護措置を導入しています。これらの規則や条項のコピーを取得するには、上記のリンクをクリックするか、privacy@philips.com にお問い合わせください。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示

データの保存期間

当社は、お客様の個人情報を、その情報の収集目的に照らして必要または許可されている期間にわたり保存します。保存期間の決定にあたって採用されている基準は、(i) お客様が本アプリおよび本サービスを使用する期間、(ii) 当社が法的義務を負う案件か、(iii) 当社の法的な立場 (出訴期限、訴訟、規制当局による調査のステータスなど) から見て保存することが賢明であるかどうか、の 3 つです。
Choices and rights

お客様の選択肢と権利

過去にに当社へ提供した個人情報へのアクセス、修正、消去、処理に対する制限または不服申し立て請求の提出をご希望の場合、または (このデータポータビリティ権が適用法のもと、お客様に認められている範囲内で) 他の企業への送信目的で個人情報の電子コピー請求をご希望の場合、privacy@philips.comまでご連絡ください。当社は適用法に準拠した範囲内でお客様のご要望にお応えします。


ご要望には、アクセス、修正、消去、処理の制限/不服を希望する個人情報を明確に提示してください。お客様保護の観点から、お客様が当社への開示請求送信に使用するアカウント、メールアドレス、その他のアカウント情報に関連付けられた個人情報に関する開示請求のみ満たす場合があり、またお客様の本人確認を事前に行うことを求められる場合があります。お客様からの請求に対し、当社は実行可能な限り速やかに対応するよう努めます。

当社が同意に依拠した上でお客様の個人情報収集および、または処理する場合、お客様は撤回前の同意内容に基づくデータ処理の合法性に影響されることなく、随時同意を撤回できます。
 

これらの選択肢および権利 (またはその一部) をお客様が行使された場合、本サービスの一部または全体を利用できなくなる可能性があります。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
We protect your personal data
フィリップスによる個人情報保護の取り組み

当社は、偶発的または不正な変更、消失、誤用、開示、アクセスからお客様から託されているデータを保護することへの義務を真剣にとらえ、さまざまなセキュリティテクノロジーを採用し、技術面、組織面の対策を講じることで、お客様のデータの保護に取り組んでいます。この目的のもと、当社では、アクセス制御、ファイアウォールやセキュアプロトコルなどの措置を採用しています。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Special information for parents
保護者の方向けの注意事項

適用法が定義するように、当社のサービスはお子様を対象としたものではありませんが、フィリップスでは適用法に準拠し、お子様の個人情報は保護者の方の許可を得た上で収集、使用、開示するという方針を採用しています。当社はお子様のプライバシーニーズ保護に取り組んでおり、保護者の方々には、オンラインでのお子様の活動内容や関心事項に積極的に関わるよう、強く推奨しています。

ご両親か保護者の方は、お子様が、ご両親か保護者の方の同意なく、当社に個人情報を提供したことに気付かれた場合には、privacy@philips.com までご連絡ください。当社は、お子様が当社に個人情報を提供したことに気付いた場合、そのお子様の情報を当社のファイルから削除します。

お子様が保護者の同意なく個人情報を当社に提供したことが判明した場合は、当社アドレス privacy@philips.com までご連絡ください。お子様から個人情報が提出されたことが判明した場合、当社はお子様のデータを当社のファイルから削除します。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Local specific information
国別情報:カリフォルニア州におけるお客さまのプライバシー権 (米国のみ)

カリフォルニア民法典第 1798.83 項に基づき、カリフォルニア州在住のお客様は、当社が前暦年度中にダイレクトマーケティング目的で第三者に開示した個人情報 (ある場合) に関する情報を、1 年に 1 回無料で請求して取得できます。これらの情報には、共有された個人情報の区分、当社が前暦年度中に情報を共有した第三者の名称と住所を記載したリストが含まれます。カリフォルニア州在住で、情報請求をご希望の方は、当社のプライバシーに関する下記の Web サイトにアクセスしてください。http://www.philips.com/a-w/privacy/questions-and-feedback.html

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Changes to the privacy notice
プライバシーに関する本通知の変更

本サービスはお客様への事前の通知なしに随時変更される場合があります。そのため当社は、プライバシーに関する本通知を随時変更または更新する権利を留保します。当社が本通知を更新する場合は、本通知の上部に記載されている日付も更新します。
 

プライバシーに関する本通知の最新版を定期的に確認するようにしてください。
 

プライバシーに関する新しい通知は公開後すぐに有効になります。改訂後の通知に同意されない場合は、基本設定を変更するか、本サービスの利用を停止することを検討する必要があります。変更が有効になった後も本サービスへのアクセスまたは利用を継続することにより、お客様は修正後のプライバシーに関する通知について通知を受けたことを認め、通知に同意したことになります。

詳細を表示詳細を非表示
Contact

当社の連絡先

プライバシーに関する本通知またはフィリップスによるお客様の個人情報の使用方法についてご質問がございましたら、データ保護責任者の連絡先 privacy@philips.comまでお問い合わせください。お客様には、お住まいの国または地域を担当する監督官庁に不服を申し立てる権利もあります。

 

Philips Oral Healthcare, LLC

22100 Bothell Everett Highway,

WA 98042, Bothell