IntraSightアプリケーションプラットフォームは、IVUS画像診断、生理学的評価、コレジストレーション*機能の全てを一体化して、冠動脈疾患および末梢動脈疾患の適切な診断と最適な治療計画をサポートします。IntraSightは、現在と未来の検査室におけるニーズの変化に対応できるように設計された基盤となるプラットフォーム上に構築されています。

  • *コレジストレーションツールは、SyncVisionとの併用によりIntraSight 7構成内でご利用いただけます。

