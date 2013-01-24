ホームページ
Coreシステムは、統一された１つのプラットフォーム上で画像診断と生理学的診断の両方を提供します。¹また、アプローチの明瞭化、信頼性のある治療方針の決定、診断とインターベンションのワークフローの利便化をサポートします。

  • *血管病変および組織タイプの特性評価に使用する、VH IVUSの安全性および有効性は確立されていません。

